Current Records: North Carolina 15-8; Wake Forest 15-9 After two games on the road, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are heading back home. The Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO