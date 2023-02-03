ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom. Jeremy Everheart, 38, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of abduction...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man fatally shot during Warren burglary, suspect jailed

One man is dead, and one person is in jail after a deadly burglary at a Warren home. Police were called out 1 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 2100 block to investigate a reported burglary with shots fired. Inside the house they found the man who lived there,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Wanted: Jeremy Griggs-Fugitive Of The Week

CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs. He is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking drugs, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett Resigns

(Cleveland) - Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett submitted his resignation Monday. “I want to personally thank Sheriff Hammett for his dedication and service to Cuyahoga County and its residents,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne. “An interim will be named in the coming weeks while a comprehensive search is conducted to permanently fill the position.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy