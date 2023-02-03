Read full article on original website
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom. Jeremy Everheart, 38, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of abduction...
Austintown police investigating death of toddler who ingested fentanyl
A coroner's report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of "multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl" and ruled his death an accident.
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Man fatally shot during Warren burglary, suspect jailed
One man is dead, and one person is in jail after a deadly burglary at a Warren home. Police were called out 1 a.m. Sunday to a home on the 2100 block to investigate a reported burglary with shots fired. Inside the house they found the man who lived there,...
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
Wanted: Jeremy Griggs-Fugitive Of The Week
CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs. He is wanted by the United States Marshals Service, Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking drugs, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Amish targeted: 4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
Drone footage captures scale of Ohio train derailment
Local authorities have issued evacuation orders for the whole town of around 5,000 people. The post Drone footage captures scale of Ohio train derailment appeared first on Talker.
Neighbors heard yelling before man shot in Butler, police say
A man was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center after he was shot in Butler overnight.
Couple found dead on porch, 3-year-old boy found safe in house in Ohio
A couple was found dead on the front porch of a house in Trumbull County, Ohio. Their 3-year-old son was found safe.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett Resigns
(Cleveland) - Interim Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett submitted his resignation Monday. “I want to personally thank Sheriff Hammett for his dedication and service to Cuyahoga County and its residents,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne. “An interim will be named in the coming weeks while a comprehensive search is conducted to permanently fill the position.”
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
Ohio man cited following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
One man has been cited in a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie.” Officers said they responded to a crash with injury on Sunset Blvd and Negley Ave in Steubenville. Steubenville police say they found that Ernie Hollinger was traveling in his Yamaha scooter eastbound on Sunset Blvd in the right lane. Meanwhile, police say, […]
Poland Twp. police want to know if you recognize this truck
Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public's help.
