WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More

Another episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the books. During Friday nights edition of NXT Level Up, NXT Superstars Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima teamed together for the first time, in a losing effort to former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. In NXT...
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE

Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
Rosemary Talks Possibly Facing Top WWE Star Rhea Ripley In A Match

Reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary of The Death Dollz recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how she was very excited when Mia Yim returned to IMPACT Wrestling and how she wanted to face Mia in a match, but that unfortunately did not happen as she is no longer in the company.
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe

Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)

-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
Final Betting Odds For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023

The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special goes down tonight from Charlotte, N.C. Ahead of the show, the online betting odds have seen some movement. Featured below are the updated odds for tonight's show. WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2023 BETTING ODDS. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker (champion) -700...
WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens

A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
Sami Callihan Says Fans Are All In For A Crazy Ride With Current IMPACT Storyline

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics such as how he has done pretty much everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling, but they have just touched the surface of his current storyline with The Design and fans need to stay tuned because they are all in for a crazy ride.

