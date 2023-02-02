Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”

