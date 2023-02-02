Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/2023): Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight's event is Bron...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More
Another episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the books. During Friday nights edition of NXT Level Up, NXT Superstars Xyon Quinn & Bronco Nima teamed together for the first time, in a losing effort to former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. In NXT...
rajah.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
rajah.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Bloomberg on a number of topics such as how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him in 2020 when Danielson was still under contract to WWE if AEW did anything better than the WWE, a question which led to Bryan watching the rival company and it would eventually result in him signing with All Elite Wrestling.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 6,849 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,828 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,736 tickets. You can...
rajah.com
Rosemary Talks Possibly Facing Top WWE Star Rhea Ripley In A Match
Reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary of The Death Dollz recently took part in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how she was very excited when Mia Yim returned to IMPACT Wrestling and how she wanted to face Mia in a match, but that unfortunately did not happen as she is no longer in the company.
rajah.com
Piper Niven Names Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Talks Interest In NXT Europe
Following her recent return to WWE at the company's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Monday Night Raw Superstar Piper Niven revealed her dream WrestelMania match. During her interview with WrestlingInc.Com, Piper told the site: My all time dream match for WrestleMania is me and Alba Fyre, because we have kicked it together all over the world and I feel it would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t get a shot at it on WrestleMania.”
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event segment of last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown saw current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns address the state of The Bloodline, with appearances from Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matchups...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (2/3/2023): Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)
-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Talks About WWE Clicking Right Now, Gives High Praise To The Bloodline Storyline
Ric Flair thinks WWE is on its' game right now. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man," the pro wrestling legend spoke about WWE clicking right now, giving high praise to The Bloodline storyline. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
rajah.com
Grayson Waller Talks About Tonight's NXT Vengeance Day Main Event Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight's NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event. Ahead of tonight's show, Waller spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview to promote the show. During the discussion, he shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker and challenging for the NXT Championship in the main event.
rajah.com
Final Betting Odds For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023
The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special goes down tonight from Charlotte, N.C. Ahead of the show, the online betting odds have seen some movement. Featured below are the updated odds for tonight's show. WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2023 BETTING ODDS. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker (champion) -700...
rajah.com
WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens
A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown on FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the best moments from Saturday afternoons episode of the Smackdown...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks Raw Women's Championship Reign, Upcoming Hulu Show With Montez Ford
A new reality series is coming to Hulu, and a WWE couple will be in the spotlight. Ahead of the shows release, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bianca Belair shared a preview of the new show, which also features her husband and Street Profits member Montez Ford. Belair also discussed...
rajah.com
Sami Callihan Says Fans Are All In For A Crazy Ride With Current IMPACT Storyline
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan recently spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics such as how he has done pretty much everything there is to do in IMPACT Wrestling, but they have just touched the surface of his current storyline with The Design and fans need to stay tuned because they are all in for a crazy ride.
Comments / 0