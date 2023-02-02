Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 67-49
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Colorado College 67-49. The Mountaineers were at home to close out 2022 with a New Years Eve conference matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College. It was a close game for the first three quarters...
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive stampedes through downtown
The parade stampeded through downtown in a celebration of one of the city's 74th annual rodeo.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Happy National Weatherperson Day to San Antonio's meteorologists
Thank you for all your hard work!
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
San Antonio's diverse language portfolio
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
Two Comal ISD schools remain closed due to power outage
Campuses throughout Comal ISD have been closed since Jan. 31 due to hazardous weather conditions in the central Texas area. (Community Impact staff) After school closures since Jan. 31 due to winter weather sweeping over the region, Comal ISD opened all but two campuses at normal hours. Smithson Valley High...
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Transmission line outages left thousands without power this week
Transmission lines maintained by the Lower Colorado River Authority led to outages in Boerne, New Braunfels and San Antonio. Local utilities waited for repairs.
Guess the rent of this new four-bedroom home in New Braunfels
This week we look at this family home in New Braunfels.
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San Antonio
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
