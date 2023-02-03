Read full article on original website
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
CLEVELAND (122) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Okoro 7-9 3-3 20, Allen 9-11 0-0 18, Garland 8-13 4-4 24, Mitchell 6-18 5-5 19, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 3-12 0-0 9, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 15-16 122.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97
Percentages: FG .405, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Melton 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Maxey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4, Niang 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Melton). Turnovers: 11 (Embiid 5, Harden 2, Harris, Melton, Niang, Tucker). Steals: 4...
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
SACRAMENTO (104) Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46
Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
Boston 111, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
Toronto 106, Memphis 103
TORONTO (106) Barnes 7-15 0-0 16, Siakam 7-17 3-4 19, Achiuwa 5-12 0-0 10, Trent Jr. 5-14 0-1 10, VanVleet 6-19 1-1 15, Young 5-8 3-6 14, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Flynn 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-101 7-12 106. MEMPHIS (103) Aldama 5-11 3-3 15, Jackson Jr. 7-17 4-7 18,...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92
UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
Miami 81, Duke 59
DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Garland 5-9, Mitchell 3-9, Okoro 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Neto 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Diakite, Osman). Turnovers: 16 (Garland 3, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2,...
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
Wake Forest 69, Clemson 64, OT
WAKE FOREST (14-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Spear 6-18, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Williams 1-5, Andrews 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hinds 4, Summiel 1) Turnovers: 22 (Harrison 4, Scruggs 4, Summiel 4, Williams 4, Hinds 3, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Scruggs...
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65
Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
