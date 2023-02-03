Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65
Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 19 MIAMI (FL) 81, DUKE 59
Percentages: FG .407, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Schutt 1-2, Blakes 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-3, Filipowski 1-4, Lively 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Grandison 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lively 5, Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Proctor 5, Roach 5, Blakes 3, Filipowski 3, Young 3, Mitchell,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Garland 5-9, Mitchell 3-9, Okoro 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Neto 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Diakite, Osman). Turnovers: 16 (Garland 3, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46
Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
Percentages: FG .523, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Garland 4-6, Okoro 3-4, Osman 3-8, Wade 2-4, Mitchell 2-10, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Osman 3, Allen 2, Garland, Okoro, Rubio). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
Percentages: FG .427, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Ellis 2-3, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Metu 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Davis 1-7, Barnes 0-1, Monk 0-4, Murray 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Barnes, Ellis, Holmes). Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 2, Dellavedova...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 111, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
Bakersfield Californian
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 106, Memphis 103
Percentages: FG .436, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Boucher 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Siakam 2-6, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-2, Flynn 1-3, Achiuwa 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes 2, VanVleet). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 4, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Boucher).
Bakersfield Californian
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97
Percentages: FG .405, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Melton 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Maxey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4, Niang 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Melton). Turnovers: 11 (Embiid 5, Harden 2, Harris, Melton, Niang, Tucker). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Scores
Sherando, Va. vs. Musselman, ppd. to Feb 6th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi 68, Florida 42
MISSISSIPPI (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.333, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Baker 2-3, Collins 1-5, Thompson 1-1, Singleton 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Igbokwe 3, Singleton 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 18 (Taylor 4, Davis 3, Scott 3, Baker 3, Thompson 2, Singleton 1, Igbokwe 1, Team 1)
Comments / 0