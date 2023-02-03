Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
chatsports.com
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
chatsports.com
ESPN NFL Mock Draft: Browns snatch up vital defensive tackle in 2nd round
Matt Miller, Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns, National Football League (NFL), NFL 2K. As we noted, the coverage of the NFL’s offseason is mainly backward but there is little that can be done to change that. For those of us who love the NFL draft, we wouldn’t want to either. In coverage, the NFL draft gets a majority early and often but, in reality, free agency actually kicks off the offseason.
chatsports.com
Tuesday open thread: How far away are the Lions from Super Bowl contention?
It’s Super Bowl week, and there are 30 franchises spending the next six days envious of the position the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are in. These are two franchises that are not that far removed from their last Super Bowl wins, and they each look to be in a position where they could be right back there again next year.
chatsports.com
Patrick Mahomes reflects on both winning and losing a Super Bowl
When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, it will be their third opportunity in five seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. The season’s leader in passing yards has known both possible outcomes for the game. In his second year as a starter,...
chatsports.com
Ryan Nielsen comes to Atlanta looking for sound play and big improvement
All we really want is for the Atlanta Falcons defense to be one of the league’s most feared units. They’ve only been top ten in terms of preventing scores and yardage twice in the last 30 years, the profoundly weird 2017 season and back in their possibly best-ever year in 1998. In between those and after them, the defense has swung wildly between decent and horrible.
chatsports.com
Regulations you should know about NFL footballs
The National Football League has rules and restrictions about every aspect of their game. Obviously, they are very protective about the appearance of the shield. Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million. Since those days, revenue from NFL clubs has skyrocketed and teams are now worth an average of $4.47 billion. That figure is actually 28% more than just a year ago.
chatsports.com
Cowboys draft 2023: 3 mid-round running backs the team could target in April’s draft
There are plenty of questions that have yet to be addressed regarding the Cowboys backfield. At this very moment, running back Ezekiel Elliott and his $16.72 million dollar cap hit for 2023 are currently on the roster. This figure ranks second behind Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for the highest cap hit for any running back in the NFL for this upcoming season. When Zeke signed this contract in 2019, the numbers seemed a little high but to that point he was arguably the best running back in the league. Since then however, he has had six documented lower body injuries which have seemingly taken the explosiveness he once had away from him.
chatsports.com
Upgrading the Steelers inside linebacker position, Part 1: Free Agency
The man's poster still hangs on my childhood bedroom wall. One of many, actually. A living testimony to honor the man most responsible for my loyalty and love for the middle linebacker position. The images captured on my wall are of Steelers legend Jack Lambert, still the most intense and intimidating inside linebacker I have ever seen.
chatsports.com
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
chatsports.com
AFC North News: Teams around the division face difficulties this offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers team needs are well-documented at websites like this one every day, but what about the other teams who call the AFC North home? It is here where I take a look at some of the talking points surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens. Below...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: The Steelers look to add an athletic defensive lineman with their top pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2023 offseason. With free agency as the next big event to shape next season’s roster, it will be followed by the NFL draft in April. The Steelers will have a number of decisions with players who were on the 2022 roster and will have the opportunity to add some free agent acquisitions before making their first draft selection. The NFL combine and player pro days will also shape the team’s big boards before the draft.
chatsports.com
Broncos poach Zach Strief from the Saints
Not long after it was announced that the New Orleans Saints were signing Joe Woods to be their DC, news broke that the team is losing assistant OL coach Zach Strief. The #Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new O-line coach, source said. The long-time #Saints offensive lineman standout and favorite of Sean Payton, he quickly ascended in the coaching ranks after serving as assistant OL coach. Now lands in Denver.
chatsports.com
Senior Bowl game highlights: Standout players on the Cowboys watchlist from the Senior Bowl
The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?
chatsports.com
NFL executives name standout draft prospects from Senior Bowl practices
During the all-star game circuit leading up to the NFL draft, the practices during the week — including the one-on-one drills — are much more important than the actual game. It’s not uncommon for teams to send out their coaches and scouts to the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl for practices and have them return back to the facility by the time teams take the field for their final walkthrough.
