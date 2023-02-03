Read full article on original website
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Toronto 106, Memphis 103
Percentages: FG .436, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Boucher 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Siakam 2-6, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-2, Flynn 1-3, Achiuwa 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes 2, VanVleet). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 4, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Boucher).
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
Wake Forest 69, Clemson 64, OT
WAKE FOREST (14-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Spear 6-18, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Williams 1-5, Andrews 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hinds 4, Summiel 1) Turnovers: 22 (Harrison 4, Scruggs 4, Summiel 4, Williams 4, Hinds 3, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Scruggs...
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Garland 5-9, Mitchell 3-9, Okoro 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Neto 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Diakite, Osman). Turnovers: 16 (Garland 3, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2,...
Monday's Scores
Sherando, Va. vs. Musselman, ppd. to Feb 6th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46
Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
Percentages: FG .523, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Garland 4-6, Okoro 3-4, Osman 3-8, Wade 2-4, Mitchell 2-10, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Osman 3, Allen 2, Garland, Okoro, Rubio). Steals:...
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
SACRAMENTO (104) Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92
UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
Alabama 76, Missouri 69
ALABAMA (17-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 6...
N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97
Percentages: FG .405, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Melton 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Maxey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4, Niang 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Melton). Turnovers: 11 (Embiid 5, Harden 2, Harris, Melton, Niang, Tucker). Steals: 4...
Mississippi 68, Florida 42
MISSISSIPPI (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.333, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Baker 2-3, Collins 1-5, Thompson 1-1, Singleton 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Eaton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Igbokwe 3, Singleton 2, Collins 1) Turnovers: 18 (Taylor 4, Davis 3, Scott 3, Baker 3, Thompson 2, Singleton 1, Igbokwe 1, Team 1)
Miami 81, Duke 59
DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98. MINNESOTA (128) Anderson...
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
