Greensboro, NC

Toronto 106, Memphis 103

Percentages: FG .436, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Boucher 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Siakam 2-6, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-2, Flynn 1-3, Achiuwa 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes 2, VanVleet). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 4, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Boucher).
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103

Percentages: FG .523, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Garland 4-6, Okoro 3-4, Osman 3-8, Wade 2-4, Mitchell 2-10, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Osman 3, Allen 2, Garland, Okoro, Rubio). Steals:...
INDIANA STATE
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62

Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
STANFORD, CA
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54

Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
OGDEN, UT
Minnesota 128, Denver 98

Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 111, Detroit 99

Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
BOSTON, MA
N.Y. Knicks 108, Philadelphia 97

Percentages: FG .405, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Melton 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 1-3, Embiid 1-4, Maxey 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4, Niang 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid, Harden, Harris, Melton). Turnovers: 11 (Embiid 5, Harden 2, Harris, Melton, Niang, Tucker). Steals: 4...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88

Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. PORTLAND ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
PORTLAND, OR
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46

Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
BERKELEY, CA
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70

Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65

Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
HOUSTON, TX
LAFAYETTE 72, HOLY CROSS 58

Percentages: FG .519, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Vander Baan 2-2, Pettit 1-1, Hines 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, O'Boyle 1-2, Rivera 1-2, Berger 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jenkins, O'Boyle, Rivera, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 8 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2, Jenkins, Pettit). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104

Percentages: FG .427, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Ellis 2-3, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Metu 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Davis 1-7, Barnes 0-1, Monk 0-4, Murray 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Barnes, Ellis, Holmes). Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 2, Dellavedova...
Miami 81, Duke 59

DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
MIAMI, FL
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92

UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
LINCOLN, NE
Cleveland 114, Washington 91

CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 7-13 2-3 16, Okoro 4-6 2-3 12, Allen 10-13 3-4 23, Garland 9-15 0-2 23, Mitchell 8-16 2-2 21, Diakite 0-1 0-0 0, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 1-5 0-0 3, Stevens 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 2-2 2, LeVert 3-5 3-4 10, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-78 14-20 114.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Monday's Scores

The New Community School 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 45. Sherando vs. Musselman, W.Va., ppd. to Feb 6th. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

