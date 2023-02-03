Read full article on original website
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
CLEVELAND (122) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Okoro 7-9 3-3 20, Allen 9-11 0-0 18, Garland 8-13 4-4 24, Mitchell 6-18 5-5 19, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 3-12 0-0 9, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 15-16 122.
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
Percentages: FG .427, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Ellis 2-3, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Metu 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Davis 1-7, Barnes 0-1, Monk 0-4, Murray 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Barnes, Ellis, Holmes). Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 2, Dellavedova...
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65
Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 78, NO. 12 GONZAGA 70, OT
Percentages: FG .490, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-1, Gregg 1-3, Strawther 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sallis 2, Hickman, Timme). Turnovers: 11 (Strawther 4, Timme 4, Hickman, Sallis, Watson). Steals: 7 (Hickman 3, Bolton 2, Watson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
LAFAYETTE 72, HOLY CROSS 58
Percentages: FG .519, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Vander Baan 2-2, Pettit 1-1, Hines 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, O'Boyle 1-2, Rivera 1-2, Berger 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jenkins, O'Boyle, Rivera, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 8 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2, Jenkins, Pettit). Steals:...
NO. 19 MIAMI (FL) 81, DUKE 59
Percentages: FG .407, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Schutt 1-2, Blakes 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-3, Filipowski 1-4, Lively 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Grandison 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lively 5, Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Proctor 5, Roach 5, Blakes 3, Filipowski 3, Young 3, Mitchell,...
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46
Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
Wake Forest 69, Clemson 64, OT
WAKE FOREST (14-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Spear 6-18, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Williams 1-5, Andrews 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hinds 4, Summiel 1) Turnovers: 22 (Harrison 4, Scruggs 4, Summiel 4, Williams 4, Hinds 3, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Scruggs...
NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52
Percentages: FG .467, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Beran 2-5, Audige 1-3, Buie 1-5, Berry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Berry, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Berry, Verhoeven).
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
Boston 111, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92
UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
Alabama 76, Missouri 69
ALABAMA (17-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 6...
