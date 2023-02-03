ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Cleveland 122, Indiana 103

CLEVELAND (122) E.Mobley 7-12 3-4 17, Okoro 7-9 3-3 20, Allen 9-11 0-0 18, Garland 8-13 4-4 24, Mitchell 6-18 5-5 19, Diakite 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 3-12 0-0 9, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-0 6, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 46-88 15-16 122.
CLEVELAND, OH
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104

Percentages: FG .427, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Ellis 2-3, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Metu 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Davis 1-7, Barnes 0-1, Monk 0-4, Murray 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Barnes, Ellis, Holmes). Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 2, Dellavedova...
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65

Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 78, NO. 12 GONZAGA 70, OT

Percentages: FG .490, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-1, Gregg 1-3, Strawther 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sallis 2, Hickman, Timme). Turnovers: 11 (Strawther 4, Timme 4, Hickman, Sallis, Watson). Steals: 7 (Hickman 3, Bolton 2, Watson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
LAFAYETTE 72, HOLY CROSS 58

Percentages: FG .519, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Vander Baan 2-2, Pettit 1-1, Hines 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, O'Boyle 1-2, Rivera 1-2, Berger 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jenkins, O'Boyle, Rivera, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 8 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2, Jenkins, Pettit). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
NO. 19 MIAMI (FL) 81, DUKE 59

Percentages: FG .407, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Schutt 1-2, Blakes 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-3, Filipowski 1-4, Lively 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Grandison 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lively 5, Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Proctor 5, Roach 5, Blakes 3, Filipowski 3, Young 3, Mitchell,...
MIAMI, FL
UTAH 61, CALIFORNIA 46

Percentages: FG .339, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bowser 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Kuany 1-5, Alajiki 1-6, Newell 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alajiki, Brown). Turnovers: 9 (Thiemann 3, Okafor 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Kuany, Newell). Steals: 5 (Kuany 2, Robinson 2, Thiemann). Technical...
BERKELEY, CA
Wake Forest 69, Clemson 64, OT

WAKE FOREST (14-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Spear 6-18, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Williams 1-5, Andrews 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hinds 4, Summiel 1) Turnovers: 22 (Harrison 4, Scruggs 4, Summiel 4, Williams 4, Hinds 3, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Scruggs...
CLEMSON, SC
NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52

Percentages: FG .467, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Beran 2-5, Audige 1-3, Buie 1-5, Berry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Berry, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Berry, Verhoeven).
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Percentages: FG .540, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Carter 3-6, Connaughton 3-6, Matthews 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Holiday 2-8, Allen 1-3, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Middleton 1-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Matthews). Turnovers: 14 (G.Antetokounmpo 6, Mamukelashvili 2, Middleton 2, Allen, Beauchamp,...
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54

Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
OGDEN, UT
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62

Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
STANFORD, CA
Minnesota 128, Denver 98

Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
MINNESOTA STATE
Boston 111, Detroit 99

Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
BOSTON, MA
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70

Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
ITTA BENA, MS
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92

UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alabama 76, Missouri 69

ALABAMA (17-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 6...
ALABAMA STATE

