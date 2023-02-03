Read full article on original website
Mississippi 68, Florida 42
FLORIDA (14-9) Dut 2-3 1-2 6, Kyle 2-5 0-0 4, Deans 1-11 7-10 10, Rickards 1-6 0-0 2, Rimdal 2-6 0-0 6, Clausen 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 0-1 0-0 0, Correa 4-15 1-2 9, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 1-4 2-4 4, Totals 13-54 12-20 42.
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Alabama 76, Missouri 69
ALABAMA (17-6) Rice 2-5 2-2 6, Barber 3-7 4-4 13, Barker 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 13-21 5-5 33, Nye 3-6 3-3 10, Cobbins 2-4 0-0 4, McQueen 0-2 2-2 2, Weathers 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 18-18 76. MISSOURI (15-9) Frank 7-12 11-11 26, Kelly 0-3...
NORTHERN COLORADO 88, WEBER STATE 54
Percentages: FG .351, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Koehler 1-4, Verplancken 1-5, Jones 1-7, Ballard 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Porter 0-2, Cunningham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Tamba, Verplancken). Turnovers: 11 (Dinwiddie 2, Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Jones, Rouzan, Tamba, Tew, Verplancken). Steals: 6 (Dinwiddie...
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65
Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
Percentages: FG .479, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Braun 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-10, Nnaji 1-2, Brown 1-4, Cancar 0-1, Reed 0-1, Green 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Braun, Green, Jordan, Nnaji, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 21 (Reed 4, Smith 4, Brown 3, Braun 2, Jordan...
Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114
Percentages: FG .484, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Aa.Wiggins 2-3, Joe 2-4, Waters III 2-4, Mann 2-6, Bazley 1-1, Jay.Williams 1-2, K.Williams 1-5, Giddey 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Giddey, Jal.Williams, Muscala). Turnovers: 11 (Giddey 4,...
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Garland 5-9, Mitchell 3-9, Okoro 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Neto 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Diakite, Osman). Turnovers: 16 (Garland 3, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2,...
NO. 19 MIAMI (FL) 81, DUKE 59
Percentages: FG .407, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Schutt 1-2, Blakes 1-3, Proctor 1-3, Roach 1-3, Filipowski 1-4, Lively 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Grandison 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lively 5, Mitchell). Turnovers: 21 (Proctor 5, Roach 5, Blakes 3, Filipowski 3, Young 3, Mitchell,...
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 6, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
Percentages: FG .523, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Garland 4-6, Okoro 3-4, Osman 3-8, Wade 2-4, Mitchell 2-10, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Osman 3, Allen 2, Garland, Okoro, Rubio). Steals:...
NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52
Percentages: FG .467, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Beran 2-5, Audige 1-3, Buie 1-5, Berry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Berry, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Berry, Verhoeven).
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
Percentages: FG .427, FT .852. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Ellis 2-3, Lyles 2-3, Huerter 2-7, Sabonis 1-1, Dellavedova 1-2, Metu 1-2, Mitchell 1-6, Davis 1-7, Barnes 0-1, Monk 0-4, Murray 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Barnes, Ellis, Holmes). Turnovers: 15 (Barnes 2, Dellavedova...
COLORADO 84, STANFORD 62
Percentages: FG .421, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (M.Jones 2-3, Angel 1-3, Murrell 1-4, S.Jones 1-6, Gealer 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Silva 0-1, Ingram 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Ingram, S.Jones). Turnovers: 10 (M.Jones 4, Angel 2, Ingram 2, Murrell, Raynaud). Steals: 4 (S.Jones...
No. 7 Utah 100, Oregon 92
UTAH (20-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 62.295, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (McQueen 5-7, Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer 1, Rees 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 2, Palmer 2, Vieira 2, Team 2, McQueen 1, Rees 1, Young 1) Steals: 1 (McQueen 1)
Utah 61, California 46
CALIFORNIA (3-20) Alajiki 1-9 0-0 3, Kuany 5-13 0-0 11, Newell 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 5-10 2-3 12, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Roberson 1-5 1-2 3, Bowser 1-4 0-0 3, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Anyanwu 2-2 0-1 4, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 4-8 46.
LAFAYETTE 72, HOLY CROSS 58
Percentages: FG .519, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Vander Baan 2-2, Pettit 1-1, Hines 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, O'Boyle 1-2, Rivera 1-2, Berger 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jenkins, O'Boyle, Rivera, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 8 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2, Jenkins, Pettit). Steals:...
Boston 111, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .470, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (Hauser 5-9, Brogdon 4-6, Tatum 3-9, White 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Horford 1-4, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brogdon 2, Hauser, Tatum, Williams III). Turnovers: 11 (Brogdon 3, Tatum 3, Hauser, Horford, Pritchard, White, Williams III).
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 78, NO. 12 GONZAGA 70, OT
Percentages: FG .490, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-1, Gregg 1-3, Strawther 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sallis 2, Hickman, Timme). Turnovers: 11 (Strawther 4, Timme 4, Hickman, Sallis, Watson). Steals: 7 (Hickman 3, Bolton 2, Watson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Stewart 3, Tilly 2, Akametu, Braun, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice, Stewart).
