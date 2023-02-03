Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi 68, Florida 42
FLORIDA (14-9) Dut 2-3 1-2 6, Kyle 2-5 0-0 4, Deans 1-11 7-10 10, Rickards 1-6 0-0 2, Rimdal 2-6 0-0 6, Clausen 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 0-1 0-0 0, Correa 4-15 1-2 9, Perry 0-2 1-2 1, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 1-4 2-4 4, Totals 13-54 12-20 42.
Bakersfield Californian
ALCORN STATE 81, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 70
Percentages: FG .462, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Collins 5-11, Mosley 4-5, Barber 1-1, Brown 0-1, Minton 0-1, Waller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barber). Turnovers: 13 (Stredic 4, Collins 2, Waller 2, Washington 2, Barber, Brown, Mosley). Steals: 6 (Waller 2, Barber, Brown,...
Bakersfield Californian
Alabama 76, Missouri 69
ALABAMA (17-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.148, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Barber 3-6, Davis 2-6, Nye 1-3, Barker 0-4, Cobbins 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Cobbins 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, Barker 3, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Rice 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 122, Indiana 103
Percentages: FG .523, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Garland 4-6, Okoro 3-4, Osman 3-8, Wade 2-4, Mitchell 2-10, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Lopez 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Mobley 3, Allen, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, Osman 3, Allen 2, Garland, Okoro, Rubio). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
SACRAMENTO (104) Barnes 1-3 5-6 7, Murray 1-7 0-0 2, Sabonis 5-10 1-1 12, Huerter 3-8 2-3 10, Mitchell 4-11 1-1 10, Holmes 2-4 0-1 4, Lyles 2-4 6-6 12, Metu 2-3 2-2 7, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 3-9 0-0 7, Dellavedova 2-4 2-2 7, Ellis 3-5 2-3 10, Monk 7-13 2-2 16. Totals 35-82 23-27 104.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 61, California 46
CALIFORNIA (3-20) Alajiki 1-9 0-0 3, Kuany 5-13 0-0 11, Newell 1-5 0-0 2, Thiemann 5-10 2-3 12, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Roberson 1-5 1-2 3, Bowser 1-4 0-0 3, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Anyanwu 2-2 0-1 4, McCloskey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 4-8 46.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 127, Portland 108
MILWAUKEE (127) Connaughton 4-7 0-0 11, G.Antetokounmpo 9-14 6-8 24, Lopez 9-12 7-9 27, Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Holiday 9-20 0-0 20, Beauchamp 2-4 0-0 5, Middleton 5-11 2-2 13, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 0-0 2-2 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 5, Carter 4-7 0-0 11, Matthews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 47-87 17-21 127.
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 114, Washington 91
Percentages: FG .564, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Garland 5-9, Mitchell 3-9, Okoro 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Osman 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Neto 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Diakite, Osman). Turnovers: 16 (Garland 3, LeVert 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52
Percentages: FG .467, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Beran 2-5, Audige 1-3, Buie 1-5, Berry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Berry, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Berry, Verhoeven).
Bakersfield Californian
Miami 81, Duke 59
DUKE (17-7) Mitchell 2-8 1-1 5, Filipowski 4-12 0-0 9, Lively 5-6 1-2 11, Proctor 1-5 0-0 3, Roach 3-8 3-3 10, Grandison 0-3 2-2 2, Young 5-6 1-2 11, Blakes 1-4 2-3 5, Schutt 1-2 0-0 3, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 10-13 59. MIAMI (19-5) Omier 6-11...
Bakersfield Californian
Colorado 84, Stanford 62
STANFORD (10-13) Angel 5-10 3-5 14, Ingram 2-9 3-6 7, S.Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Raynaud 5-8 0-0 10, O'Connell 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jones 3-5 2-2 10, Murrell 1-5 0-0 3, Silva 0-3 0-0 0, Agarwal 1-1 0-0 2, Gealer 0-1 0-0 0, Begovich 0-1 1-2 1, Moss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 9-15 62.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, TEMPLE 65
Percentages: FG .558, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (J.Walker 4-5, Shead 2-3, Elvin 1-1, Sharp 1-3, Sasser 1-6, Mark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (J.Roberts 4, Francis 2, Mark, Sasser). Turnovers: 8 (J.Walker 3, Arceneaux, Chaney, J.Roberts, Sasser, Shead). Steals: 9 (J.Walker 3, Shead...
Bakersfield Californian
Wake Forest 69, Clemson 64, OT
WAKE FOREST (14-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Spear 6-18, Summiel 1-1, Harrison 1-2, Williams 1-5, Andrews 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hinds 4, Summiel 1) Turnovers: 22 (Harrison 4, Scruggs 4, Summiel 4, Williams 4, Hinds 3, Andrews 1, Becker 1, Team 1) Steals: 8 (Scruggs...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 128, Denver 98
DENVER (98) Cancar 2-5 2-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-16 6-8 22, Jordan 3-5 0-1 6, Braun 7-10 3-4 19, Brown 4-9 7-8 16, Green 1-7 3-4 5, Nnaji 4-5 1-2 10, Reed 0-4 2-2 2, Smith 5-9 0-0 10, Watson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-71 24-31 98. MINNESOTA (128) Anderson...
Bakersfield Californian
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
NEBRASKA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Haiby 2-2, Shelley 2-6, Stewart 2-3, Bourne 1-4, Markowski 1-1, Krull 1-2, Moriarty 1-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Shelley 4, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Moriarty 1) Turnovers: 24 (Haiby 6, Bourne 5, Shelley 5, Krull 3, Moriarty 3, Markowski 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 106, Memphis 103
TORONTO (106) Barnes 7-15 0-0 16, Siakam 7-17 3-4 19, Achiuwa 5-12 0-0 10, Trent Jr. 5-14 0-1 10, VanVleet 6-19 1-1 15, Young 5-8 3-6 14, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Flynn 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-101 7-12 106. MEMPHIS (103) Aldama 5-11 3-3 15, Jackson Jr. 7-17 4-7 18,...
Bakersfield Californian
Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1
Florida133—7 First Period_1, Florida, Verhaeghe 27 (Tkachuk), 8:04. Penalties_Cousins, FLA (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:43; Hedman, TB (Slashing), 19:43. Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 13 (Ekblad, Tkachuk), 1:42. 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 20 (Point, Sergachev), 3:02. 4, Florida, Tkachuk 26 (Verhaeghe, Bennett), 8:40. 5, Florida, Luostarinen 11 (Montour, Verhaeghe), 17:56. Penalties_Cernak, TB (Interference), 6:37; Gudas, FLA (Interference), 9:48; Lundell, FLA (High Sticking), 11:56.
