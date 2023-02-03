East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Haynes scored 22 points in East Tennessee State's 73-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs. The Spartans have gone 8-3 at home. UNC Greensboro is...

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO