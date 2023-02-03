Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46. Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, North Mahaska, New Sharon 56. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32. Hinton 69, River Valley, Correctionville 35. Hudson 60, New Hampton 47. Jesup 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48. Kingsley-Pierson 48, West Monona 45. Lawton-Bronson 51, Woodbury...
LAFAYETTE 72, HOLY CROSS 58
Percentages: FG .519, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Vander Baan 2-2, Pettit 1-1, Hines 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, O'Boyle 1-2, Rivera 1-2, Berger 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jenkins, O'Boyle, Rivera, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 8 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Vander Baan 2, Jenkins, Pettit). Steals:...
NORTHWESTERN 54, WISCONSIN 52
Percentages: FG .467, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Beran 2-5, Audige 1-3, Buie 1-5, Berry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven). Turnovers: 11 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Beran, Berry, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Nicholson 2, Barnhizer, Berry, Verhoeven).
