Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

MSU's Tolu Smith recognized as SEC Player of the Week

In Bulldog victories over South Carolina on the road and Missouri at home, Smith averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds. His 25 points against Missouri was a Southeastern Conference season-high and the nine free throws he made in that game was a career-high. Smith was chosen the Southeastern Conference Player...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bumphis back to help Bulldogs to more wins

Arnett went from defensive coordinator to head coach of the Bulldogs in just a matter of days after the tragic death of head coach Mike Leach. Almost immediately, Arnett had a plan in place to build a staff with strong ties to the state of Mississippi and, specifically, to MSU. Bumphis was one of his first calls.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Smith, Bulldogs defeat Tigers at home

In outings against TCU and Missouri, Smith has been a scoring machine for the Bulldogs with a total of 52 points. He had another double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday night as MSU defeated the Missouri Tigers 63-52. With the win, the Bulldogs improved their records to...
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Class 6A, Region 1 Tournament comes to SHS

Class 6A, Region 1 comes to Starkville High School for the district tournament and the action begins on Monday with four games on the schedule. Tupelo and Grenada get the event started with a girls game at 4 p.m., then the Tupelo and Oxford boys clash at 5:30 p.m. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown

Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Four injured in Chickasaw County crash

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift

Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

