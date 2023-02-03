Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
MSU's Tolu Smith recognized as SEC Player of the Week
In Bulldog victories over South Carolina on the road and Missouri at home, Smith averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds. His 25 points against Missouri was a Southeastern Conference season-high and the nine free throws he made in that game was a career-high. Smith was chosen the Southeastern Conference Player...
Starkville Daily News
Bumphis back to help Bulldogs to more wins
Arnett went from defensive coordinator to head coach of the Bulldogs in just a matter of days after the tragic death of head coach Mike Leach. Almost immediately, Arnett had a plan in place to build a staff with strong ties to the state of Mississippi and, specifically, to MSU. Bumphis was one of his first calls.
Starkville Daily News
Smith, Bulldogs defeat Tigers at home
In outings against TCU and Missouri, Smith has been a scoring machine for the Bulldogs with a total of 52 points. He had another double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday night as MSU defeated the Missouri Tigers 63-52. With the win, the Bulldogs improved their records to...
Starkville Daily News
Class 6A, Region 1 Tournament comes to SHS
Class 6A, Region 1 comes to Starkville High School for the district tournament and the action begins on Monday with four games on the schedule. Tupelo and Grenada get the event started with a girls game at 4 p.m., then the Tupelo and Oxford boys clash at 5:30 p.m. The...
wtva.com
Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown
Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
wtva.com
Four injured in Chickasaw County crash
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash that injured four people. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday evening on Highway 32 in Chickasaw County. A westbound SUV collided head-on with an eastbound car. The victims’ current conditions are not known....
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wcbi.com
Starkville family celebrates birthday of daughter who died in ATV accident
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family mourning the death of their daughter is planning to celebrate her life for her upcoming birthday. 9-year-old Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after a car hit the ATV she was riding. Gabby would have turned 10 on February 7. Her family...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
