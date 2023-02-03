Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville

Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.

Oklahoma landed the signature of a 2023 wide receiver on Thursday.

Trey Brown , a senior at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, signed to be a preferred walk-on with the Sooners. He verbally committed to OU on July 31.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown played 18 varsity games at CPA, according to MaxPreps, and finished his career with 14 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.

His best season came in 2022, when he caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a TD. He also contributed 10 tackles on defense.

Brown and others, including fellow Nashville product Casen Calmus (son of former Sooner All-American Rocky Calmus ), made it official by formally signing to play for the Sooners.

Brown, Calmus and others are the Sooners' latest preferred walk-ons to join the 2023 class, evidence of Brent Venables' determination to find hidden talent from around the country and establish his own culture in Norman.

