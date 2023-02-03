ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS6Gn_0katCQ3800

Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.

Oklahoma landed the signature of a 2023 wide receiver on Thursday.

Trey Brown , a senior at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, signed to be a preferred walk-on with the Sooners. He verbally committed to OU on July 31.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Brown played 18 varsity games at CPA, according to MaxPreps, and finished his career with 14 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.

His best season came in 2022, when he caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a TD. He also contributed 10 tackles on defense.

Brown and others, including fellow Nashville product Casen Calmus (son of former Sooner All-American Rocky Calmus ), made it official by formally signing to play for the Sooners.

Brown, Calmus and others are the Sooners' latest preferred walk-ons to join the 2023 class, evidence of Brent Venables' determination to find hidden talent from around the country and establish his own culture in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols missed out on an incredible feat

The Tennessee Vols just narrowly missed out on an incredible feat this week. Tennessee basketball’s 46-43 win over Auburn on Saturday combined with Purdue’s loss to Indiana could’ve lifted the Vols to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 this week. UT’s surprising loss to the Florida...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy