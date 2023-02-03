ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State's Drive to the NCAA Tournament Starts Now

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPlCK_0katCPAP00

The Lions visit Nebraska needing a Big Ten road win — and to shoot much better.

Before beginning a two-game road trip, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry noted the sharp divide between how his team shoots at home and on the road. The Lions must close that divide, however possible, Shrewsberry said.

"If we can get that little bit of magic [on the road], that might be the difference between us getting in the NCAA Tournament or not," Shrewsberry said.

After an 80-60 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday, Penn State dances precariously on the bubble.

Ken Pomeroy lists the Lions at 47th in his rankings. The NCAA NET rankings dropped Penn State three spots to 56th. And ESPN's Joe Lunardi had the Lions among his "last four in" before the loss to Purdue. Afterward, he had them among his last four out.

The Lions (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) haven't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2011 but would have in 2020. Though their window to return remains open, the Lions can't afford further cracks.

Can Penn State make the NCAA Tournament this season? The team will begin answering that question in earnest Sunday at Nebraska.

Like most teams, Penn State is different on the road. The Lions are 11-1 at the Bryce Jordan Center and 1-5 in true road games. Further, they're shooting 48.9 percent (41.4 percent from 3-point range) and averaging 78 points per game at home.

But those numbers fall to 42.8/33.7/67 in true road games, where the Lions are 1-5. When it visits Nebraska at 4:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Penn State needs a road win. Which means it needs to shoot significantly better.

In particular, the Lions have been shaky recently from 3-point range, which represents their offensive soul outside of Jalen Pickett. They went a combined 15 for 55 from 3-point range at Rutgers and Purdue, both 20-point losses. Getting back on track requires a long-range upgrade against the Cornhuskers.

It can be done. Penn State shot 68 percent from the field in the second half to defeat Nebraska 76-65 in December. But that game was at home, where the Lions are more comfortable. That's important, since Penn State has little margin of error at the BJC.

To position themselves for the NCAA Tournament, the Lions likely need to finish with a .500 Big Ten regular-season record. To do that, they absolutely need road wins over Nebraska (3-9 Big Ten) and Minnesota (1-0).

Then they most likely will need to sweep their remaining four home games vs. Wisconsin, Illinois, Rutgers and Maryland. That would leave some leeway in remaining road games at Maryland, Ohio State and Northwestern.

Penn State's road to the NCAA Tournament begins in earnest Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska. As Shrewsberry said, the team has to play with offensive purpose, which means Pickett being creative, the Lions' shooters getting open and, more importantly, making shots when they are.

"It's no secret," Shrewsberry said, "but we have to do it every time."

Penn State (14-8, 5-6) vs. Nebraska (10-13, 3-9)

When: 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FuboTV ( start your free trial )

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets .

Read More

New Jersey's top offensive lineman commits to 2025 recruiting class

State of Penn State: A big turnaround on the offensive line

Penn State lineman Nick Dawkins signs NIL deal with WWE

Penn State's Super Bowl streak will continue

Meet Marques Hagans, Penn State's new receivers coach

State of Penn State: Big changes at wide receiver

State of Penn State: What's next at running back?

State of Penn State: Breaking down the quarterbacks

Former Florida State receiver transfers to Penn State

Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton draw early Heisman Trophy odds

Pennsylvania's top linebacker commits to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana

If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga

Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
LINCOLN, NE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

4-star WR Keylen Adams names top four schools

Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams is down to four schools in his recruitment, he announced on Monday morning. Among the contenders are: Penn State, Pittsburg, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Adams is the No. 142 overall prospect and No. 25 wide receiver in the 2024...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State vs. Nebraska basketball: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sunday

Penn State men’s basketball will hope to avoid their Big Ten road woes Sunday afternoon when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Penn State has had a couple of rough outings on the road in conference play their last two games away from home, but the Nittany Lions will be a slight road favorite on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. Penn State comes into the game with a 14-8 record overall but sits one game below .500 in Big Ten play with a record of 5-6. Nebraska has struggled this season and owns a 10-13 record overall. Nebraska is just 3-9 in Big...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate

The Denver Broncos have made a significant decision about the future of highly sought-after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are allowing Evero out of his contract, allowing him to speak with any team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings are expected to quickly secure an interview. Sources: The #Broncos are... The post Broncos make decision on sought-after DC candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator

The Carolina Panthers have swooped in to land one of the most highly sought-after defensive coordinators of the hiring cycle. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has agreed to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina. Evero had interest from elsewhere, but ultimately chose Carolina. The #Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, per... The post Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job

A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
888
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy