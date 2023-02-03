Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Drops Truth Bomb On LeBron James As He Closes In On All-Time Scoring Record
With a total of 38,387 points scored in the NBA, LeBron James stands on the verge of making NBA history. Currently, he is sitting just 63 points away from surpassing Kareem on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. It's a huge milestone for James and a major moment in sports history...
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Controversial former NBA player says Colin Kaepernick had 'most freedom' he ever felt after anthem protests
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf said he spoke with Colin Kaepernick shortly after the quarterback's national anthem protests, something the former NBA player did years prior.
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Concerned About Jordan Poole's Level This Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't seen much improvement from Jordan Poole this season.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
"Just his presence" - Rick Fox on why Kobe Bryant would've made a perfect addition to the Lakers front office
For Rick Fox, Kobe needed no front office experience to be great at working there.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
TMZ.com
Comedian Gary Owen Wants Joe Burrow To Sleep With His Relatives, 'He's The Best'
Bengals super fan Gary Owen REALLY loves Joe Burrow ... so much so, that the comedian tells TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled if the Cincinnati quarterback ever wanted to hook up with his family members!!. Let's be honest -- the thought of relatives getting freaky in the sheets is enough...
"He's official! But..." - Allen Iverson points out one thing Steph Curry doesn't do better than his father Dell
Allen Iverson heaped praise on Steph Curry’s incredible skills but he is certain Dell was better in one lethal shooting tactic
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0