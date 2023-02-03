ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Was Almost Traded to LA’s Western Conference Rival

Thankfully the Lakers made the deal.

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off trade season by swinging a deal for 6-foot-8 forward Rui Hachimura . The deal was praised by many (but not everyone ), especially for the seemingly low value the Lakers had to give up.

We knew there were other teams somewhat interested in Hachimura, but we didn't know to what extent. However, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that another Western Conference team, the Phoenix Suns, were making a push for Hachimura, and even had a three-team trade concept lined up.

This report only makes the trade look better, as it would've been much worse for Hachimura to end up with a Western Conference competitor. The Lakers and Suns have been within three games of each other in the standings seemingly for weeks, and Hachimura has already made a positive impact on his new club .

In four games, Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting from the field. Since moving to the starting lineup in the last two games, however, Hachimura is averaging an even more impressive 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on 56 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from deep.

Hachimura looked like a seamless fit in the Lakers' lineup, and is finally giving head coach Darvin Ham the right pieces to avoid three-guard lineups . And again, the only thing that would've been worse than not getting him would be him ending up in Phoenix. So that's what we call a win-win.

