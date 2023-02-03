NBA All-Star Game 2023: The 8 biggest snubs after reserves unveiling

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the seven reserve players from each conference to complete the rosters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James led all players in fan voting to represent the Western Conference as a starter. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was the lead vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. The two players will serve as captains and select their teams right before the start of the All-Star Game for the first time.

Joining James as the starters from the Western Conference are Nikola Jokic (Denver), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Stephen Curry (Golden State) and Luka Doncic (Dallas). From the Eastern Conference, the other starters are Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland).

NBA All-Star Game: The 45 rookies to make the annual showcase game

The seven reserves in each conference were voted on by the 30 head coaches in the NBA. Each selected two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players from any position, but were not permitted to choose players from their team.

The 14 reserve players that will join the 10 starters:

Eastern Conference Western Conference

Joel Embiid, 76ers Ja Morant, Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls Domantas Sabonis, Kings

Jaylen Brown, Celtics Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Bam Adebayo, Heat Paul George, Clippers

Jrue Holiday, Bucks Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Julius Randle, Knicks Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

With the rosters set, Rookie Wire took a look at some of the biggest snubs from the announcement of the reserves. It should be stated that some of these players could eventually make it as replacement players for those All-Stars who may be injured.

Note: Players are listed in no particular order.

Eastern Conference: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists

Siakam is averaging a career-high 24.9 points this season with the Raptors and is a huge reason the team is still around in the play-in race. Fans in the North will certainly not be thrilled their guy isn’t in.

Eastern Conference: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 22.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal

Brunson was viewed by many to be a first-time All-Star this year but was among those left off. He was a favorite of Charles Barkley on the TNT broadcast. The Hall of Famer believed he should have been in.

Eastern Conference: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 27 points, 9.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds

Young had the highest scoring average of those players snubbed this year. The NBA leader in assists had made the game twice previously, but will not make it back-to-back appearances as of now.

Eastern Conference: James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 21.4 points, 11 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals

Harden was with the Thunder (2011-12) the last time he wasn’t named an All-Star. He made it in each of the past 10 years and is likely the biggest surprise on this list.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Western Conference: Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists

Gordon’s numbers may not pop as much as some others, but the ninth-year forward has emerged as a key player for the top team in the West. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was shocked Gordon didn’t make it.

Western Conference: De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals

Fox missing out this year was among the biggest surprises considering the Kings are third in the West. He likely had a stronger resume than some of the reserves this year and should have been rewarded for it.

Western Conference: Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 26.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks

Davis was almost certainly excluded this year after missing so much time. He has played in just over half of the Lakers‘ 52 games this year (28) and likely fell well below the voters’ required thresholds to make it.

For more coverage on the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

Western Conference: Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists

Edwards came up short in the All-Star voting. Outside of Anthony Davis and Devon Booker, who have missed extended time, Edwards has the highest-scoring-average of those who were snubbed in the West.