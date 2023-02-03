ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, Snow chance Wednesday, …. Denver’s weather will stay mild...
BOULDER, CO
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion

A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff

Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
cuindependent.com

CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
