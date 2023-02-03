Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Responsibility Code changes, postal woes, river compacts, hospital reproductive policies and Deion Sanders
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. 1. Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules. The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders...
PLANetizen
Colorado Emissions Reduction Plan Ties Sustainable Transportation to State Funding
The The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) will reallocate funds planned for an expansion of Interstate 25 and C-470 to bus rapid transit projects. | Leeweh / Denver, Colorado. In a guest post on TransitCenter, Planetizen’s own James Brasuell outlines a new Colorado rule that “rearranges regional capital investment...
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Denver weather: Sun Tuesday, Snow chance Wednesday, …. Denver’s weather will stay mild...
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
Summit Daily News
Former and current staff of embattled healthcare provider Mind Springs arrested in Mesa County on charges of extortion
A current staff member and a former employee for the Colorado healthcare provider Mind Springs Health were arrested Feb. 2 in Mesa County and charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant, according to reporting by the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Summit Daily News
Consistent storms and heavy snowfall lead to better-than-average January in Summit County
A combination of recurring storms and heavy precipitation made January one of the snowiest months in years in Summit County and across Colorado, bringing with it a flurry of powder days for mountain resorts and high hopes for a strong spring ski season. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Zach...
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
Window unit may have caused Boulder apartment fire
Several people were displaced from their homes Friday after an apartment fire that may have started by a window air unit.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
Summit Daily News
A pure soul with a bright smile: Summit County community members reminisce on the life and impact of Silverthorne’s Tyler James Updegraff
Silverthorne resident Tyler James Updegraff, 27, died on Thursday, Jan. 26, after being involved in a skiing accident at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort. During his time in Summit County, Updegraff made a huge impact on the community. He was a running back and special teams coach with the Summit High School football team, a mentor to Summit County youth, an outdoorsman, a cook and a friend with a smile that could light up anybody’s day.
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
Summit Daily News
FINAL UPDATE: FBI works with Summit County Sheriff’s Office in wake of threat alluding to bomb, AR-15 rifle made to high school Monday
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials. Law enforcement discovered no danger to students or staff at Summit County schools after a threatening call led to a district-wide lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 6, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Assistant living is changing, expectations need to change too
Boulder’s Golden West assistant living facility announced it will close its doors on March 4. Its closure will leave only three assisted living facilities in Boulder County that accept Medicaid as a payment option. In the last year, four other assisted living facilities in the county have either closed...
Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope
As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.
What the heck are PFAS and why are they suddenly a big deal in Colorado?
By now you’ve probably heard of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals” that are affecting the water supply across the Front Range. Here's what you should know about them.
Hit-and-run suspect flees authorities in Colorado mountain town
According to the Buena Vista Police Department, a "very dangerous" situation took place on Thursday, when a driver attempted to flee law enforcement in Chaffee County. At about 1:30 PM, a Chaffee County sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an apparent hit and run west of Buena Vista. The vehicle was located traveling east toward Buena Vista at a high rate of speed.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
cuindependent.com
CUSG plans to pack upcoming CU Board of Regents meeting
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government will pack the CU Board of Regents meeting in Denver on Feb. 9 to promote a ban on concealed carry on CU campuses. Tri-executive Rachel Hill presented resolution 97 LCR 05, calling on the board to ban concealed carry across CU System campuses on Oct. 6, 2022, where the legislative council unanimously approved it on first reading.
Comments / 0