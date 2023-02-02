ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

cwlasvegas.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Sai leads Walk for Wishes team

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's time to say hello to a child in the Make-A-Wish Program. Sai is a 12-year-old who is part-founder of Team Golden Hearts, a Walk for Wishes team he created with a fellow heart patient. Even though he is battling a rare congenital heart disease,...
