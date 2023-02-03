ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCBY

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
KCBY

Garage fire in Coos Bay caused by accidental electrical issue, officials say

COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 5), the North Coos Dispatch Center received a call for a possible garage fire at 1631 Juniper Avenue. "Initial reports were from a third party that stated that there was possibly a fire in the garage and the occupant was not able to open the garage to investigate," the Coos Bay Fire Dept. said.
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Sewer main repair on North 19th Street this week in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Beginning Wednesday, February 8, North 19th Street in Coos Bay will be closed between Ocean Boulevard and Juniper Avenue for sanitary sewer main repair, the City of Coos Bay announced in a press release. The work is expected to continue through Friday, February 10 in...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Coquille Tribe distributes record $815K in grants to local organizations

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday as the Coquille Indian Tribe’s Community Fund handed out a record $815,000 in grants to local organizations. The awards reception at The Mill Casino-Hotel revived a tradition that had lapsed during the COVID pandemic, with grant recipients gathering in person to collect their checks. The tribe’s grants will help 120 organizations from five southwestern Oregon counties.
COQUILLE, OR

