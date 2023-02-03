Latest Weather Forecast: Rapid, Intense Blast of Arctic Air to Unleash in Northeast This Later Week; Forecast Warns of Extreme Cold

Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
February-April Temperature Outlook: Any Influence From A Potential Weaker Polar Vortex?
February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Early spring may trend colder in the northern U.S. A possible weaker polar vortex could have some influence in that forecast. Sign...
Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning
DENVER(CBS)- Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023. The Farmers' Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Winter Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis region from 6 pm Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday.
Hawaii Man Sucked into Storm Drain and Dragged 2,400ft into Ocean
The firefighter was clearing debris from a storm drain when flood waters swept him off his feet.
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Washington Examiner
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Mount Washington as cold as Mars with record-breaking wind chills of 110 below
This cold is out of this world. New Hampshire’s Mount Washington felt more like Mars than planet Earth on Friday as wind chills dipped below an unfathomable minus 110 degrees, a new record for the coldest wind chill ever recorded in the US. Known for having some of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington saw air temperatures plummet to minus 46 degrees with wind speeds averaging over 100 miles per hour with gusts over 125 miles per hour as the artic air mass wreaked havoc Friday, according to the Mount Washington observatory. Visibility atop the mountain was less than one-sixteenth of a...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be...
AccuWeather
Weather pattern outlook through February
A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
msn.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Wet And Cool Spring For Most Of The U.S. — Here’s Where You’ll Feel The Heat
Right around this time of year, some people — especially when they live in northern states — begin to count down the days until spring. While the spring equinox will occur on March 20 at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Time for the Northern Hemisphere this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean spring-like weather will arrive then.
