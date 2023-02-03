ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox9.com

New Uptown music venue hopes to buck recent trends

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Uptown area of Minneapolis has seen a number of closures over recent years, the manager of a new concert venue is hoping to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Zoo adds baby penguin to its flock

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo's penguin colony has announced its newest family member. Penguins George and Skittles are the newest parents at the zoo, to the little one shown in the zoo’s announcement tweet over the weekend. As the update states, for now, the young...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Fox 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard joins hundreds in Maple Grove 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Vineland Place early Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area after a crash was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. Inside one of the cars, officers located a man in his 20s who was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North around 7:30 p.m.. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
CHANHASSEN, MN
fox9.com

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Police identify 2 men in suspected Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a suspected murder-suicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, as two of the victims. They were both...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey County jail to transfer inmates to other facilities following DOC order to cut population

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Tuesday, Ramsey County’s jail will start transferring inmates to another county facility, as well as other locations across the state. The Minnesota Department of Corrections, or DOC, set the close of business on Monday as the deadline for Sheriff Bob Fletcher to present his plan on how he will reduce the population of the Adult Detention Center. Fletcher declined FOX 9’s request for an interview Monday afternoon but shared his office’s plans.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a pilot suffered minor injuries from a small plane crash in rural Washington County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received a call from a pilot just after 4:30 p.m. for a single-passenger airplane that crashed into a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

