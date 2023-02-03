FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO