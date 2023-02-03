Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
New Uptown music venue hopes to buck recent trends
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the Uptown area of Minneapolis has seen a number of closures over recent years, the manager of a new concert venue is hoping to breathe new life into the neighborhood. The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and...
The Green Room in Uptown hopes to buck recent trends
The Green Room took over the former site of the Pourhouse Uptown at Lagoon and Girard avenues. The new venue is already drawing in touring acts, with multiple shows booked in the coming weeks.
Bell Lofts: Ex-residents of condemned Minneapolis building plead for landlord accountability
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former residents of the Bell Lofts apartment building are calling on the City of Minneapolis not to renew their former landlord's rental license and for Attorney General Keith Ellison to open an investigation. It's been 40 days since Ikedra West woke up on a Wednesday night...
Minnesota Zoo adds baby penguin to its flock
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo's penguin colony has announced its newest family member. Penguins George and Skittles are the newest parents at the zoo, to the little one shown in the zoo’s announcement tweet over the weekend. As the update states, for now, the young...
Aldi in north Minneapolis to close, leaving fewer grocery options for neighborhood residents
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In just about any thriving community, a grocery store is an essential element. But soon there will be one less option for fresh food in North Minneapolis. "I feel really bad about it because when it opened, I was so excited. It's a big deal because...
Edina Schools allowed to keep using hornet logo after settlement with designer
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Edina schools leaders say the district has reached an agreement with the creator of its hornet logo to allow the school to continue the use of the mascot after a legal battle. In a statement on Monday, the district says it has reached a settlement...
As baby faces rare genetic disorder, Minnesota family raises $70K for therapy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At almost one year old, Megan And Charlie Hieb’s daughter Lucy faces unique challenges brought on by CTNNB1. The rare genetic syndrome affects just a few hundred people in the world, but its effects are life changing. "Intellectual delay, cognitive delay, developmental delay," Megan said....
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis' North Loop that police believe started with an argument at a bar. Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue North and...
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Fox 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard joins hundreds in Maple Grove 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.
Owner of Chuck and Don's files for bankruptcy, plans sale
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Woodbury-based company that owns Chuck and Don's pet stores in Minnesota has filed for bankruptcy and is now planning a sale. Independent Pet Partners Holdings reports it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company owns four store brands including Chuck and Don's, Kriser's Natural Pet, Loyal Companions, and Natural Pawz.
Minneapolis Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Loring Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Vineland Place early Monday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area after a crash was reported. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. Inside one of the cars, officers located a man in his 20s who was unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Vehicle fatally strikes woman near Brooklyn Park intersection
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Brooklyn Park intersection on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Ave North around 7:30 p.m.. Police arrived to find a woman lying in the road. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD).
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
Gophers basketball game at Illinois postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game at Illinois set for Tuesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program, team officials announced Monday. The Gophers dropped to 7-15 on the season, 1-11 in Big Ten play...
Police identify 2 men in suspected Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a suspected murder-suicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, as two of the victims. They were both...
Ramsey County jail to transfer inmates to other facilities following DOC order to cut population
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Tuesday, Ramsey County’s jail will start transferring inmates to another county facility, as well as other locations across the state. The Minnesota Department of Corrections, or DOC, set the close of business on Monday as the deadline for Sheriff Bob Fletcher to present his plan on how he will reduce the population of the Adult Detention Center. Fletcher declined FOX 9’s request for an interview Monday afternoon but shared his office’s plans.
Ramsey Co. officials say medical complaints at jail are ‘shocking and appalling’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - State officials say they had to step in after a complaint in January that the safety and health of people housed at the Ramsey County jail are at risk. The Minnesota Department of Corrections sent a letter Friday ordering Sheriff Bob Fletcher to cut...
Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a pilot suffered minor injuries from a small plane crash in rural Washington County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received a call from a pilot just after 4:30 p.m. for a single-passenger airplane that crashed into a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.
