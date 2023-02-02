BlockJoy Secures Nearly $11 Million From Gradient Ventures, Draper Dragon, Active Capital and More To Launch Decentralized Blockchain Operations

Read full article on original website
Crypto Gaming Project Skyrockets Nearly 300% in a Month As Team Announces Series of Updates
WEMIX (WEMIX) is a platform that supports blockchain-based games for over 378,000 gamers, according to its website. WEMIX’s ecosystem includes at least 20 games at time of writing, each of which has its own tokens on the WEMIX blockchain. WEMIX tokens currently have a collective market cap of $164.19 million.
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
Action Is Needed To Regulate Crypto Assets That Are Not Securities, Says CTFC’s New Chairman
The new Chairman of the Commodities Trading Futures Commission (CTFC) says that crypto assets that are not considered securities need comprehensive legislation. In a new government press release, Chair Rostin Behnam says there remains a gap in the regulation of crypto cash markets of non-security digital assets and that the CFTC is “well positioned” to fill the void.
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
Crypto Exchange Woes Continue: Kraken Reportedly Shutters Regional Headquarters As Bittrex Lays Off 83 Employees
A new report finds that crypto exchanges Kraken and Bittrex are downsizing amid the continued turmoil in the digital asset space. Bloomberg reports that San Francisco-based Kraken shuts down its Abu Dhabi office less than a year after receiving a license to operate a regulated exchange platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Over 60% of Dogecoin Holders in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Investors Sitting on Losses: IntoTheBlock
A leading blockchain analytics firm reveals that more than 60% of meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are in profit while the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red. According to IntoTheBlock, 63% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while 35% are sitting...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Once Again As ShibaSwap (BONE) Gets Listed on Crypto Exchange Bitget
Dogecoin (DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) has outrun most of the digital asset markets yet again as hype continues to build around the top meme cryptocurrency. At time of writing, SHIB is up over 80% since and the beginning of the year and more than 32% in the last seven days, trading at $0.00001461 at time of writing.
Top Trader Updates Outlook on Ethereum Rivals Cardano and Fantom, Says Bitcoin Must Hold $23,000 to Avoid Larger Pullback
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) rival Fantom (FTM) after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point. In a new strategy session video, crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe tells his 163,000 Youtube subscribers that...
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
Bitcoin Won’t Be an Effective Currency, Store of Value or Medium of Exchange, Says Hedge Fund Legend Ray Dalio
In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, hedge fund veteran Ray Dalio says Bitcoin (BTC) is getting more attention than it deserves. The founder of asset management firm Bridgewater Associates says that what Bitcoin accomplished in the last 12 years is amazing, but investors still have better choices than putting their money on the benchmark cryptocurrency.
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align
A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
NFT Trading Surges to Over $945,000,000 in January Amid Crypto Market Bounce: DappRadar
The trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed in January as the crypto markets mounted a recovery from a months-long bear market. According to new data from market intelligence platform DappRadar, NFT sales jumped up by 38% on a month-to-month basis to $946 million in January, the highest trading volume recorded since June 2022.
Top Crypto Analyst Sees Volatility in Store for Bitcoin, Zooms Out on One Popular Ethereum-Based DEX Token
A widely followed crypto trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) current value of $23,571 offers potential promise for the future. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Rekt Capital tells their 334,500 Twitter followers that BTC’s weekly close over $23,400 is a promising sign for the king crypto. “BTC has managed Weekly Close above...
MicroStrategy Remains Convicted on Bitcoin (BTC) Bet Despite $2,150,000,000 in Unrealized Losses
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is remaining faithful to Bitcoin (BTC) despite having about $2.1 billion in unrealized losses. In a new earnings report, the company’s president and chief executive, Phong Le, notes that MicroStrategy’s revenue grew in 2022 even though its Bitcoin investments are in the red. According...
Dogecoin To Release Latest Version of Utility-Enhancing Tool ‘Soon’, According to DOGE Developer
A principal core engineer for the Dogecoin (DOGE) project says a new version of the blockchain’s utility-enhancing tool is about to launch. Dogecoin engineer Michi Lumin tells his 32,000 Twitter followers that Libdogecoin 0.1.2 is on its way, although no specific date is given. “Libdogecoin 0.1.2 soon with easy...
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Relocates 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A mysterious crypto whale is suddenly shifting trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the top meme coin witnesses explosive price action over the past day. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that a deep-pocketed entity moved a total of 1,999,998,709,228 SHIB worth $24.20 million from a popular crypto exchange to one unknown wallet in four separate transfers.
Bloomberg Unveils Crypto Outlook – Highlights Explosive Polygon (MATIC) Adoption, Forecasts Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence has released its official crypto outlook for the month of February, citing massive mainstream adoption of Polygon (MATIC) and forecasting the future of Ethereum’s performance relative to Bitcoin. The new report covers the rise of Polygon, which is a layer-2 network designed to power crypto projects and...
