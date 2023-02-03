Read full article on original website
For Pete Sakes...
4d ago
OMG, just stick a fork in it will ya, and while your at it because the Democrats are in charge give voting rights to the illegals, and take don't forget to pick up those ballots at all the cemeteries. You'll know which one's. They'll be clutching those ballots in their dead hands though their graves. 🤬🤬🤬
Reply
2
Related
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
valleynewslive.com
Bill expands workers’ comp coverage for North Dakota law enforcement and firefighters
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1279 to expand workers’ compensation coverage for full-time firefighters and law enforcement officers, providing greater support and helping to address the state’s workforce shortage by making North Dakota more attractive for those considering relocating from other states.
valleynewslive.com
New law: improved workers’ comp for ND first responders
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill into law Monday that’s aimed at expanding benefits for North Dakota’s first responders. House Bill 1279 changes the workers’ compensation rules for law enforcement and firefighters in North Dakota. As the law stood Monday morning, first responders were required to serve five years of continuous service within the state before they were eligible for workers’ compensation. The new law allows continuous service accrued in other states to count toward their time in North Dakota. It also allows first responders who have a cardiac event while on the job to receive workers comp, regardless of how long they’ve served.
valleynewslive.com
Bill aims to provide financial stability for people with disabilities and their families in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering a bill that could make a big difference for people with disabilities and their families. Senate Bill 2276 would reimburse family caregivers who provide “extraordinary care” to dependents who are on 1915(c) Medicaid Waivers. Those are for home and community-based services.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota team to compete in international ice sculpting competition after winning nationals
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is no stranger to ice and snow, and the havoc they can cause. For some, however, ice is simply an art medium. Team Jay Ray and Snowkraft won the National Snow Sculpting Competition on January 4 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Jay Ray, Josh Zeis, and Mike Nelson competed as a team, building their “The Nemean Lion” sculpture.
valleynewslive.com
Safety officials warn of growing sextortion threat targeting kids and teens
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Financial sextortion is a growing issue affecting children and families in Minnesota and around the country, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Sextortion happens when someone tricks a person into sending them explicit photos then demands something in return for not sharing the photos. The extortionist often demands more pictures, videos, meeting for sex acts or money.
valleynewslive.com
‘Very best in what humanity has to offer’: Giving Hearts Day is right around the corner
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From it’s humble beginnings to millions of dollars being raised, Giving Hearts Day is back once again. With the day right around the corner, leadership with GHD are looking back on their start 15 years ago. “Just brining out the very, very best...
Comments / 2