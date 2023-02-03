Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

Read full article on original website
Bidens shitty President...!!!!
4d ago
these guys push this crap to fearmongering people.... our weather has nothing to do with humans.....gosh the liberals want you to think that the weather was a constant 75 deg always sunny before humans got to earth.
7
music
4d ago
um it's New England people it's going be VERY COLD specially in February this is really nothing new to me lived NH 30 yrs winter's are 🥶 and we skip spring then to summer the highest I have in summer was 100°
5
Atmospheric rivers aren't just a problem for California. They're changing the Arctic, too
The Arctic is seeing a rapid decline in sea ice even during the cold winter months when it should be recovering from the summer melt. Scientists say that one, often overlooked, factor is playing a bigger role than previously thought: Atmospheric rivers.
New Hampshire’s All-Time Wind-Chill Temperature Record Broken Early Saturday
One hundred, nine degrees . below zero . Fahrenheit. No, we’re not talking about weather on the planet Mars; we’re talking yesterday’s early morning, record-breaking wind-chill temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Authorities say the previous wind-chill record was minus 103 degrees. Not factoring in the wind-chill effect, the ambient temperature atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees before dawn yesterday. Oh, and in case you’re wondering – the average temperature on Mars is about minus 81 degrees. Bring mittens.
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
Video: Quiet start, but rain, snow in forecast this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. A building northerly wind will brighten the skies today. It will remain mild with temperatures back into the 40s south of the mountains, but the wind will add an extra bite to the air in the afternoon.
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill
It was freezing cold in Maine during the arctic front that hit the state over the weekend… But nowhere was it as cold as it was at the Mount Washington Observatory. Lowest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded in the United States. It’s a record for the lowest wind chill...
Video: Snow, mixed showers later this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. Single digits and teens for lows tonight with fair skies. Winds will be gusty at the coast as a strong system over the ocean passes by. Sunshine gives way to...
Weather this week: Flirt with 60 degrees, then heavy moisture storm
This week is going to feel more like March than February. A large, mature storm system coming from the south will be a big soaker. There are actually going to be two precipitation periods this week. Tonight and Tuesday morning will have a line of scattered light rain showers crossing Lower Michigan. Temperatures should be above freezing for most of Lower Michigan. The far northern part of Lower Michigan could have some brief freezing rain. Southern Lower Michigan won’t have any ice problems.
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire is used to extreme weather. But the 6,288 foot summit broke new US records for wind chill after the northeastern U.S. was hit with a dangerous cold snap.
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cold snap tests even the hardiest of Mainers. But also, what are frost quakes?
PORTLAND, Maine — New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors. It’s that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about “once-in-a-generation” wind chills in...
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
Here Comes the Cold: Arctic blast set to arrive Friday morning, bringing coldest temps and wind chills in years
An arctic hammer is set to fall on New England in a matter of hours, heading south through Canada to bring the region dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for the vast majority of New England effective Friday morning, with chills potentially...
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were awoken at 6:15 Monday morning by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake. Earthquakes in Western New York are rare, but not unheard of. Earthquakes typically occur along, or near, faults on the earth's crust. Faults are areas where two pieces of earths crust, or plates meet. They usually slide along each other or slip above or beneath each other. The buildup and release of friction caused by two plates is what causes an earthquake.
Did you feel it? Western New Yorkers awaken to a 3.8 magnitude earthquake
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Western new Yorkers woke up Monday to a ‘boom’ and a ‘shake’, lighting up 911 lines and calls to WBEN. Callers to WBEN report hearing a loud boom and feeling a shake.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
