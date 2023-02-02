ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers

As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook

A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
Can Aptos (APT) Dethrone Solana (SOL)? Coin Bureau Looks At Battle of Ethereum Challengers

A widely followed crypto analyst says that layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) has a chance at usurping Solana (SOL) as one of Ethereum’s (ETH) chief competitors. In a new video update, Guy Turner, the host of Coin Bureau, tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that he expects both APT and SOL to face “severe regulatory scrutiny” going forward.

