After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be About To Do the ‘Unthinkable’ Amid Major Trend Shift, According to Top Analyst – Here’s What He Means
A closely followed crypto strategist is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC), saying that the king crypto could be gearing up to do the unthinkable. In a new video, analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 121,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could hit $30,000 much sooner than people expect. According to the crypto trader,...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
'Give me a break': Ex-CIA official on US response to Chinese balloon
Former CIA and FBI official Phil Mudd discusses whether the US overreacted to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the nation for days before the US military shot it down.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook
A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Huobi Lists New ‘FUD’ Token Backed by FTX Users’ Debt With Approval From Justin Sun
Prominent crypto exchange platform Huobi has listed a new altcoin project backed by the debt of FTX users, according to a new company announcement. Huobi says it is supporting the token FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) with the approval of Justin Sun, a high-ranking advisor to the exchange and the founder of Tron (TRX).
dailyhodl.com
Binance’s BNB Chain Plans for Explosive Growth in 2023 After ‘Breakout’ Year: Messari
Binance’s BNB Chain appears primed to remain competitive in 2023 after facing down last year’s headwinds, according to the crypto analytics firm Messari. Messari research analyst James Trautman notes in a new analysis that the non-fungible token (NFT) sector of the BNB Chain had a “breakout year” in 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Exact Bitcoin Bottom Updates Outlook on BTC, Reveals Monster Price Target for Litecoin (LTC)
A crypto analyst who bought Bitcoin at the bottom in November is updating his outlook on the path ahead for the leading cryptocurrency. The pseudonymous analyst, whose alter ego is DonAlt, tells his 459,000 Twitter followers that BTC is at a crossroads. DonAlt says BTC needs to remain above a...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Details Massive $1,480,000 Bitcoin Price Target, Says BTC’s Long-Term Opportunity Is Strengthening
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could exceed $1 million in the coming years amid a strengthening global value proposition. In a recently published report, ARK Invest says that Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is on the up and up. The report highlights that Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Abruptly Move $202,000,000 in XRP and Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
After moving huge amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) and (ETH) over the weekend, crypto whales are now shifting millions in XRP and the metaverse project The Sandbox (SAND). The crypto whale tracker Whale Alert has spotted four massive XRP transactions in the last 24-hours, moving a total of $126 million. The...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Justin Sun Announces Launch of New TRON-Powered AI Infrastructure and Payments Network
Justin Sun says Tron (TRX) will launch a new decentralized payment framework for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The Tron founder says in a new Twitter thread that the framework will work for artificial intelligence research company OpenAI and its flagship project, ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that’s gone viral in the past few months.
dailyhodl.com
Controversial Tron-Based Altcoin Skyrockets 39,500% After Launch on Crypto Exchange Huobi
FTX Users’ Debt (FUD), based on Tron (TRX) and first listed on Huobi, aims to maintain its value with the backing of the debt of those who lost funds on collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The token is issued by DebtDAO, an organization that has no direct affiliation with FTX....
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Abruptly Adds Support on Top Crypto Exchange
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added sudden support for proof-of-stake blockchain Axelar, sparking a rally for its native token, AXL. Axelar is a project built using the Cosmos SDK (software development kit), and aims to deliver cross-chain communication between numerous other blockchains. Its functions include making cross-chain token transfers,...
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
dailyhodl.com
Can Aptos (APT) Dethrone Solana (SOL)? Coin Bureau Looks At Battle of Ethereum Challengers
A widely followed crypto analyst says that layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) has a chance at usurping Solana (SOL) as one of Ethereum’s (ETH) chief competitors. In a new video update, Guy Turner, the host of Coin Bureau, tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that he expects both APT and SOL to face “severe regulatory scrutiny” going forward.
dailyhodl.com
Revolut To Roll Out Crypto Staking Service for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Two More Altcoins: Report
UK-based banking app Revolut is soft-launching customer crypto staking for four prominent altcoins. According to a new report by Altfi, London-based Revolut is introducing crypto staking for Polkadot (DOT), Tezos (XTZ), Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) to its 25 million customers. Crypto staking involves digital asset holders lending their assets...
