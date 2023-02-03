Read full article on original website
Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
8-year-old Windham girl raises more than $2,000 for Maine food pantry
WINDHAM (WGME) - When some of the people running the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry visited Eva Doughty's third grade class, she knew she wanted to do something to help. "I was hoping that they would use it to buy clothes and food and that all the families that...
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
Yarmouth man sentenced after falsely claiming child's disability benefits
PORTLAND (WGME) - After lying about his son living with him to claim disability insurance benefits, a former Yarmouth resident was sentenced to three to five years in prison on Friday. Court records state that in November of 2016, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr applied for disability insurance benefits from the...
Women's College Basketball Bates vs USM
CTSY Bates SportsNCAA Women's Basketball: Bates 68, University of Southern Maine 56Box ScoreGORHAM, Maine -- Sophomore Alexandra Long scored a team-high 15 points and first-year Ava James added a career-high 13 in the Bates women's basketball team's 68-56 win over the University of Southern Maine Huskies Monday night in non-conference action.The Bobcats (11-10) doubled up the Huskies (5-16) in the first quarter by a count of 20-10, and never looked back, leading by as many as 20 points in the contest.With the score tied at five, junior Morgan Kennedy (Oklahoma City, Okla.) hit a three-pointer with 6:56 left in the first quarter, putting Bates ahead for good. It prompted a 10-0 run for the Bobcats, with another Kennedy three extending the lead to 15-5 with 4:13 remaining in the opening stanza.Bates outscored the Huskies 22-14 in the second quarter, with James (Bethesda, Md.) knocking down a jumper with five seconds remaining until halftime to put the Bobcats ahead by a count of 42-24 at the intermission.USM pulled to within 10 on a Mackenzie Roderick three with 3:19 left in the contest, but that's as close as the Huskies got down the stretch. James had the answer, knocking down a jumper off an offensive rebound. She finished the night 5-6 from the floor, grabbing seven rebounds along the way.Long (Newtown, Pa.) had another strong game, shooting 6-12 from the field, dishing out a game-high six assists, and tallying five rebounds. Long has now finished in double figures in the scoring column in three of the past four games, after having scored in double figures just three times in the first 17 contests.First-year Elsa Daulerio (Harpswell, Maine) also finished in double figures, scoring 10 points on 5-12 shooting and tallying six rebounds. Senior Jenna Berens (Durham, Conn.) turned in a solid performance, with six points on 3-5 shooting. She also matched James in rebounding with a game-high seven.Bates did not shoot well (37.9%) but the Bobcats dominated the turnover battle, as USM turned the ball over 19 times to Bates' nine. The Bobcats recorded 19 points off turnovers while the Huskies managed just four.Bates returns to conference play this Friday at 7pm when No. 11 nationally ranked Trinity visits Alumni Gym for a rematch of last season's NESCAC semifinal.
