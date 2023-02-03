ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools closed in Woburn again as progress made in teachers strike

School canceled in Woburn as teachers strike enters 5th day 02:01

WOBURN - Despite "significant" progress made during negotiations on Thursday, school will be closed in Woburn for a fifth straight day as the teacher strike continues. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president are facing fines for not returning to the classroom.

Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be canceled for the entire week.

"Friday marks the fifth consecutive day that Woburn's 4,200-plus students have had their education disrupted, and the fifth day their parents and guardians have been inconvenienced unfairly," Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the school committee said in a statement.

Despite ongoing negotiations towards a new contract, no deal has been reached. Among the sticking points are salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals.

Mayor Galvin and WTA President Barbara Locke both expressed optimism Thursday night that a deal would be done soon.

"We had the most productive day yet," Locke said. "Significant gains were made, and we are optimistic that we may reach a deal tomorrow along with a return to work agreement."

Starting on Thursday, the union faced a $40,000 fine for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face an additional $5,000 for each day the strike goes on.

