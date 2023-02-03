ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
KXAN

Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders

The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXAN

Saban Details Advice He Gave Hurts Before Oklahoma Transfer

The Alabama coach offered the future Eagles quarterback guidance at two key points of his career. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stands on the precipice of a remarkable accomplishment. Four years ago, he was replaced as Alabama's starting quarterback by Tua Tagovailoa. Now, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and a win away from a world championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KXAN

Richard Sherman Among Those Against Potential NFL Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

The league is reportedly considering banning a type of tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard during the playoffs. Following Friday’s news of the NFL possibly looking to ban “hip-drop” tackles, several defensive players, including longtime former defensive back Richard Sherman, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice their frustration with the potential rule change.

