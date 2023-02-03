ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Murphy Administration Approves Additional Seats for North Star Academy

By Bruno Tedeschi
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NEWARK - North Star Academy, the high-performing charter school, received approval from the state Department of Education to add 492 seats to its schools in Newark.

North Star is one of 11 charter schools throughout the state to be approved for expansion by the Murphy administration, which has approved far fewer new charter schools and expansions than the previous administration.

“We are thankful for the NJDOE’s recognition of the strong educational outcomes that North Star Academy has delivered for Newark students and families for the past 25 years," said Brett Peiser and Julie Jackson, co-CEOs of Uncommon Schools, which manages North Star Academy.

"This approval will allow more students to grow and learn at North Star on their journey to and through college,” the co-CEOs said.

When North Star Academy’s charter was renewed in 2020, the Murphy administration reduced the maximum number of students it could enroll to 7,300 seats.

In 2021, North Star Academy sought to add 1,200 seats, but the DOE rejected the request. Last year, it sought to add 300 seats, but again the DOE turned down the application.

Since then, the DOE revoked the charter of Newark's University Heights Charter School, forcing some 700 students to seek alternatives prior to the start of the current school year.

North Star made the case to the DOE that adding an additional 492 seats would not increase the footprint of charter schools in Newark, only replace low performing seats with higher performing seats.

North Star Academy is among the highest performing K-12 public school systems in New Jersey even though the vast majority of its students come from economically disadvantaged households. The school outperformed the state average by 15 points in ELA and 8 points in mathematics based on the DOE’s recent test score release.

“The Department commends North Star Academy on its continued ability to provide a high-quality education and in promoting student academic success,” the DOE wrote in its letter of approval to North Star.

The DOE’s letter also said that “there appears to be significant demand for North Star Academy seats” with a waiting list of over 600 students.

North Star Academy sends nearly 100% of its graduates to college and the majority complete college within six years of high school graduation. Many of its students have returned to Newark to teach at its schools, located in the South, Central and West wards.

Students enroll in North Star Academy through a lottery system. The school is free and open to all students in Newark and no test is required for admission.

Despite the academic results of North Star Academy, Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon has consistently opposed the expansion of the school and has encouraged the state DOE to reject its applications every year. This year, he also sent a letter asking the DOE not to approve the expansion, as did several local unions.

However, several Newark elected officials wrote letters in support of North Star’s expansion to the DOE, including the majority of city council members: North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos, West Ward Councilman Dupre Kelly, and Councilmen-at-Large Lawrence Crump, Carlos Gonzalez and Luis Quintana. Assemblywoman Shanique Speight also submitted a letter of support.

"Newark is a thriving, growing city, where there is room for the district and the charter schools to grow side-by-side, as neighbors and partners," said Kyle Rosenkrans, the executive director of New Jersey Children's Foundation. "These decisions will help continue that winning formula for boosting student learning at a time of great need."

JerseyCAN Executive Director Paula White said that as an African American woman, she is struck by the implications and magnitude of these charter expansion decisions.

“They will ensure that more Black and brown children throughout New Jersey are able to receive a stronger public education, which we know affects every facet of life - from income potential to civic participation, health outcomes and so much more,” White said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2np7tq_0kat7I5S00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Board of Education Receives Training from annual Board Member Training by New Jersey School Boards Association

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ – Board of Education BOE members are policymakers, visionaries, goal-setters, and communicators. The Superintendent, who is the district’s executive officer, runs the district, and is its chief advisor, consultant, and educational leader. That was the takeaway from the BOE’s annual Board Member Training on Thursday, Feb. 2. The training was provided by New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) Field Service Representative Patricia Reese. The presentation covers the roles and responsibilities of board members and the superintendent.  For first-time and returning board members, the presentation makes clear what their role is – what they can and cannot do as board members,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Advocates Call for Revitalization of Liberty State Park to Include Playing Fields, Performing Arts Space, Community Center

In 1977, a commission appointed by then-Gov. Brendan Byrne produced a master plan for Liberty State Park that called for the development of facilities in the park to meet the recreational needs of the community. “Guidelines for the Development and Financing of Liberty State Park,” a product of the 10- member Liberty State Park Study & Planning Commission that held 23 public meetings, recommended a “balance of active and passive, structured and unstructured, recreational activities.” But in the more than 45 years since the commission submitted its report, few of its recommendations have been carried out and much of the park remains...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Senator Dnistrian? Colts Neck Executive Laces Up for Run Against Gopal in LD-11.

COLTS NECK, NJ - New Jersey's 11th legislative district election just got interesting - in a big way. Barring successful primary challenges, a head-to-head matchup is in the works between incumbent Senator Vin Gopal, and Colts Neck corporate and non-profit executive Steve Dnistrian. Dnistrian stakes a 'more Monmouth, less Trenton' claim for November.  To start, Dnistrian of Colts Neck Township will seek the support - later this month - of the Monmouth County Republican Party in order to become the party’s candidate for State Senate representing New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District (LD-11). “With the full support of the Monmouth County Republican Committee, I look forward to working alongside our dynamic...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

More Children Coming to Princeton Schools -- But Is It a Horde or a Trickle?

Princeton, NJ – The time has come to wade into the weeds of school demographics. The discussion goes public at the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday, February 7, at 7 or 7:30 p.m. -- times on the website are not consistent. The meeting, conducted via Zoom, will hear a presentation on the recently completed demographic study, as well as hold a workshop on next year’s budget. If you have been following the pace of new housing developments for the past several years (as we have) you have heard the question raised again and again. Where are they going to put...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick School District to Assume Everyday Operations of Health Sciences Technology High School

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Staff members at the Health Sciences Technology High School could receive additional professional training and they will have clear paths of communication with the district’s other high school teachers going forward.  Otherwise, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson doesn’t anticipate much change when the New Brunswick School District assumes the school’s everyday operations on July 1. Health Sciences Technology High School opened in 1999 through a unique educational and business collaboration involving the district, Somerset County-based Innovative Educational Programs (IEP) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. IEP, which helps operate schools in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, made the initial outlay...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Centenary University Names Next President

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Dale G. Caldwell, Ed.D., has been approved by the Centenary University Board of Trustees to become the University's 15th President. Caldwell, who will be the first African American president of the University, will begin his tenure on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of current Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D. “I am grateful for the board’s confidence in my ability to lead Centenary at this pivotal time in the University’s history,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I look forward to strengthening partnerships between the University and business leaders to grow Centenary’s reputation for scholarship, entrepreneurship, and service.” Caldwell is currently executive...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Resident Premieres Debut Book Improving Mental Health

KENILWORTH, NJ- Francesco Rizzo-Duffy, a Kenilworth resident and licensed psychotherapist is now a new author. Recently Duffy published a children's book about anxiety that will most likely turn into a mental health series over time. His self-published book, Taylor Tackles: Anxiety, takes young Taylor on a journey of conquering self-doubt, fears, and anxiety. Taylor meets several animal friends at the park who practice different coping strategies along the way. Taylor is able to use these tools to fight through her anxieties and fully enjoy the day at the park with her mother. Duffy sat down with TAPinto Kenilworth to speak about his book and how it...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Exciting News from Aging Well West Orange!

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Luna Stage has added a special matinée of its production, Torn Asunder, as an exclusive event for older adults in West Orange and surrounding communities, on Thursday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at a reduced price of $15 per person. To reserve, contact the West Orange Department of Senior Services at (973) 325-4106. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman's quest to reunite with her husband and son.  The play dramatizes true stories of formerly enslaved African-Americans in Prince George’s County, Maryland seeking to overcome vestiges of slavery to reconnect with their families. The play is especially poignant as we review our past and contemplate our future as we celebrate Black History Month. Torn Asunder is written by Obie-winner Nikkole Salter, Chair of Theatre Arts at Howard University, and directed by Lisa Strum, who most recently appeared in Broadway's Death of a Salesman.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."  The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tears of Pride Flow at Pan-African Flag Raising Ceremony in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Bruce Morgan missed untold birthday parties, holiday gatherings and other moments and milestones over the years when his work as president of the New Brunswick chapter of the NAACP beckoned. And although he often found these sacrifices difficult no matter how worthy the cause, they were sacrifices also made by his wife, Deborah, and their two children. So, as he was being honored at Saturday’s Pan-African flag raising ceremony at the Middlesex County Administration Building – part of a celebration of Black History Month – Morgan paused to honor his loved ones. “Even as little kids, my son and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Heritage walk honoring Asbury Park's Westside proposed to the city council

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A heritage walk may soon be in the works after the idea for a Springwood Avenue plaque project celebrating the culture and history of the city’s Westside was proposed at a recent city council meeting. Diane Shelton, director of community outreach at Interfaith Neighbors shared with those in attendance of the meeting that the location of the proposed walk, which would showcase various points in the region’s history, would be on Springwood Avenue from Memorial Drive to Ridge Avenue. The heritage walk would utilize tools such as sidewalk-installed plaques noting prominent businesses along the Springwood Avenue corridor and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Planning Board Hears Expert Testimony on 201 Walnut Development

CRANFORD, NJ – The Cranford Planning Board continued to hear expert testimony regarding the 201 area of the South and Chestnut Redevelopment project. 201 Walnut Ave LLC is seeking final approval for a three-story, multifamily apartment building with 39 units including two affordable housing units and three special needs units, two of which are independent living and one of which is a group home. On Feb. 1, Civil engineering expert William Masol, testifying for the applicant, used a sectional rendering of the proposed building to explain to the board how the proposed plan will reduce flooding and runoff issues using semipermeable concrete that...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Orange Officially Welcomes CLAY by Indigo Road Studio

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Tuesday, January 2nd, South Orange Downtown’s executive Director Melissa Hodge and Village President Sheena Collum, together with Cat Fisher, Chairperson of SO Downtown, Village Trustees Karen Hilton, Steve Schnall, Deborah Engel, former Chair of SO Downtown and Erica Leahy, owner of Three Daughters Bakery, and Lisa Szulewski Events and Marketing Coordinator assisted in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to welcome Lindsey Shevaun Aguayo and wish her new venture well. The ribbon cutting was held in front of the studio so as to take advantage of the bright sun and show the exterior of the studio. As this was...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ State Police Holding Two Open Testing Days for Dispatcher Positions

HAMILTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Communications Bureau will be holding two upcoming open walk-in testing days for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment at the NJSP's Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations.  The tests will take place on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, February 18 at the NJSP's Hamilton Communications Center, located at 1400 Negron Drive in Hamilton. Testing times are 8:30AM, 11:00AM or 1:30PM. The test takes approximately two hours. Thirty-two people can take the test per session.  The NJSP offers successful candidates state-of-the-art training and provides all certifications needed to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding and exciting line of work.  New salary ranges run from $43,623 as a Trainee and between $45,583 and $64,129 for a Public Safety Telecommunicator.  No registration is required for the February 11 and February 18 test days — just walk in. Doors will close promptly at 8:30AM, 11:00AM and 1:30PM.  Those taking a test must bring the following documents: valid identification, Social Security card and updated resume which includes contact e-mail and phone number. Testing will be assigned on first come basis. For questions or more information, call (609) 963-6900, Ext. 7841, or e-mail communicationsbureau@njsp.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mega-Warehouse Developer told No February Hearing at Sparta Planning Board

SPARTA, NJ – The Diamond Chip Realty’s application for a mega-warehouse has been dealt another setback. Planning Board Attorney Tom Collins informed Diamond Chip Realty they would not be heard at the February 15 meeting. Planning Board professionals have told the applicants they need "C" variances for their proposed 700,000 square foot warehouse plans. The developer had been advised of this requirement in a series of reports from the township’s planning board professionals in early December 2022.  Following the December reports Diamond Chip Realty issued their own letter disagreeing with the issues highlighted by the professionals.  They said they wanted the hearings to continue...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Swimming & Diving Making History!

WEST ORANGE, NJ - After seven years, West Orange High School (WOHS) has once again added diving to their accomplished swim team, and they're already making waves in the competitive world of high school sports. For the first time in the school's history, the team is headed to the 2023 NJ State Diving Championship, and they're bringing their best with them. Leading the charge is WOHS senior Stavros Xantheas, who recently took second place with a final score of 468.75 at the Cougar 11 Dive Invitational. Xantheas is a standout diver who has shown incredible skill and talent in the pool, and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered

The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hundreds Gather for Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Hundreds of community members from Livingston and neighboring municipalities gathered at the Livingston Memorial Oval on Sunday afternoon for a "Strength and Courage Against Antisemitism" rally, held in collaboration between Livingston’s Temple B'nai Abraham, Congregation B'nai Jeshurun, Temple Beth Shalom, Congregation Etz Chaim, the Synagogue Suburban Torah Center and the Livingston Clergy Association. The event was held in response to the recent spike in antisemitic sentiment throughout the area, which most recently included an incident in which the suspect in the theft of a Livingston Board of Education school bus was identified as the owner of a journal...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy