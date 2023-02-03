Murphy Administration Approves Additional Seats for North Star Academy

NEWARK - North Star Academy, the high-performing charter school, received approval from the state Department of Education to add 492 seats to its schools in Newark.

North Star is one of 11 charter schools throughout the state to be approved for expansion by the Murphy administration, which has approved far fewer new charter schools and expansions than the previous administration.

“We are thankful for the NJDOE’s recognition of the strong educational outcomes that North Star Academy has delivered for Newark students and families for the past 25 years," said Brett Peiser and Julie Jackson, co-CEOs of Uncommon Schools, which manages North Star Academy.

"This approval will allow more students to grow and learn at North Star on their journey to and through college,” the co-CEOs said.

When North Star Academy’s charter was renewed in 2020, the Murphy administration reduced the maximum number of students it could enroll to 7,300 seats.

In 2021, North Star Academy sought to add 1,200 seats, but the DOE rejected the request. Last year, it sought to add 300 seats, but again the DOE turned down the application.

Since then, the DOE revoked the charter of Newark's University Heights Charter School, forcing some 700 students to seek alternatives prior to the start of the current school year.

North Star made the case to the DOE that adding an additional 492 seats would not increase the footprint of charter schools in Newark, only replace low performing seats with higher performing seats.

North Star Academy is among the highest performing K-12 public school systems in New Jersey even though the vast majority of its students come from economically disadvantaged households. The school outperformed the state average by 15 points in ELA and 8 points in mathematics based on the DOE’s recent test score release.

“The Department commends North Star Academy on its continued ability to provide a high-quality education and in promoting student academic success,” the DOE wrote in its letter of approval to North Star.

The DOE’s letter also said that “there appears to be significant demand for North Star Academy seats” with a waiting list of over 600 students.

North Star Academy sends nearly 100% of its graduates to college and the majority complete college within six years of high school graduation. Many of its students have returned to Newark to teach at its schools, located in the South, Central and West wards.

Students enroll in North Star Academy through a lottery system. The school is free and open to all students in Newark and no test is required for admission.

Despite the academic results of North Star Academy, Newark Schools Superintendent Roger Leon has consistently opposed the expansion of the school and has encouraged the state DOE to reject its applications every year. This year, he also sent a letter asking the DOE not to approve the expansion, as did several local unions.

However, several Newark elected officials wrote letters in support of North Star’s expansion to the DOE, including the majority of city council members: North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos, West Ward Councilman Dupre Kelly, and Councilmen-at-Large Lawrence Crump, Carlos Gonzalez and Luis Quintana. Assemblywoman Shanique Speight also submitted a letter of support.

"Newark is a thriving, growing city, where there is room for the district and the charter schools to grow side-by-side, as neighbors and partners," said Kyle Rosenkrans, the executive director of New Jersey Children's Foundation. "These decisions will help continue that winning formula for boosting student learning at a time of great need."

JerseyCAN Executive Director Paula White said that as an African American woman, she is struck by the implications and magnitude of these charter expansion decisions.

“They will ensure that more Black and brown children throughout New Jersey are able to receive a stronger public education, which we know affects every facet of life - from income potential to civic participation, health outcomes and so much more,” White said.



