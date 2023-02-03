Derek Carr had a perfect self-roast of his Raiders career after lighting up the Pro Bowl skills contest

Before we know it, the chaos of 2023 NFL free agency will be here as a number of players find themselves homes in new cities. Derek Carr penned an emotional goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders last month — once news broke that they would try to trade the quarterback — it seems likely Carr will have a new home soon.

But first, Carr had to awkwardly take part in the 2023 Pro Bowl skills contest on Thursday. Which, ironically, was taking place at Las Vegas’s home stadium. Carr would have a hand in the Precision Passing event and proceeded to light it up with 31 points, giving the AFC the victory.

When ESPN’s Ryan Clark would interview Carr after the fact, the quarterback had a hilariously honest response to whether he’d ever been “that hot” in Las Vegas:

Phew. Look at that sly smile on Carr’s face the moment “not that hot” and “that’s probably why I’m going somewhere else” left his lips.

It’s true. Carr might not have lived up to high expectations for the Raiders — especially after Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels. But it probably wasn’t all his fault. Nothing is ever so simple in the NFL as the QB looks ahead to the next chapter of his career.

NFL fans thought Carr's hilariously honest response about his poor Raiders' career was hilarious