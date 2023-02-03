ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Derek Carr had a perfect self-roast of his Raiders career after lighting up the Pro Bowl skills contest

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGk69_0kat70Hd00

Before we know it, the chaos of 2023 NFL free agency will be here as a number of players find themselves homes in new cities. Derek Carr penned an emotional goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders last month — once news broke that they would try to trade the quarterback — it seems likely Carr will have a new home soon.

But first, Carr had to awkwardly take part in the 2023 Pro Bowl skills contest on Thursday. Which, ironically, was taking place at Las Vegas’s home stadium. Carr would have a hand in the Precision Passing event and proceeded to light it up with 31 points, giving the AFC the victory.

When ESPN’s Ryan Clark would interview Carr after the fact, the quarterback had a hilariously honest response to whether he’d ever been “that hot” in Las Vegas:

Phew. Look at that sly smile on Carr’s face the moment “not that hot” and “that’s probably why I’m going somewhere else” left his lips.

It’s true. Carr might not have lived up to high expectations for the Raiders — especially after Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels. But it probably wasn’t all his fault. Nothing is ever so simple in the NFL as the QB looks ahead to the next chapter of his career.

NFL fans thought Carr's hilariously honest response about his poor Raiders' career was hilarious

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season

With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend

Las Vegas Raiders star, Darren Waller pulled up to the 2023 Pro Bowl with some new tats you absolutely could not miss ... because they were both on the sides of his head!!. The NFL tight end got the scalp ink on Saturday while the Pro Bowl games were going down at Allegiant Stadium ... and TMZ Sports has learned he flew out his go-to guy, Kali from Atlanta, to make sure it was all done right.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what former Chiefs OL Stefen Wisniewski thinks Super Bowl LVII should be called

Super Bowl LVII has been called by a few different names so far. Because of Andy Reid having coached both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, we’ve heard it dubbed “The Andy Reid Bowl.” With Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce becoming the first brothers to face off in Super Bowl history, we’ve heard it called “The Kelce Bowl.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy