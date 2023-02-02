ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dre Bly ready to roll with Dan Campbell on the Lions coaching staff

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Detroit Lions fans need no introduction to new cornerbacks coach Dre Bly. The new coach is a former Lions standout at CB and was a popular fan favorite in his four seasons (2003-2006) in Detroit.

Hired by the Lions this week and officially announced by the team on Thursday, Bly quickly reintegrated himself into Detroit. After coaching the CBs at his alma mater, North Carolina, for the last three years, Bly is ready to roll with one-time Lione teammate Dan Campbell and the Detroit coaching staff.

Working with Campbell held considerable appeal to Bly. The team’s attitude, success and dedication to player development drew the two-time Pro Bowler back to the Lions coaching staff.

Bly told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press in an interview on Thursday,

“At the end of the day, what being a great coach is all about is a guy that can lead and Dan is a tremendous leader. He’s a guy that can lead coaches, he’s a guy that can lead his players, and you see that. So that’s why at the end of the day, why these guys played as hard as they played.”

Bly continued, via Birkett,

“As a coach, you want to be a part of something like that. That’s something that excites you to want to come here and join what they got going on. So I’m here, man. I’m fired up. I’m going to be in the office working and trying to figure out how I can put my stamp on the players.”

