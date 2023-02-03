Overwatch 2 devs have revealed their dream collabs with Dragon Ball Z and Naruto topping the list following the One Punch Man crossover just revealed for Season 3. Overwatch 2 just announced its first-ever collaboration with popular anime series One Punch Man which will be coming in the Season 3 update. Doomfist will be donning Saitama’s classic yellow and red costume. It’s only fitting as the then DPS, now Tank hero, had numerous One Punch Man references upon his release and obviously, he packs one hell of a punch too.

1 DAY AGO