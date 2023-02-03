Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL. In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist. His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month. Most recently,...
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
Bham Now
16th Street Baptist Church featured in New York Times
Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church was featured in the New York Times travel section last Sunday in a list of 8 places across the U.S. that illuminate black history. Because many culturally significant sites integral to black history have either disappeared or fallen into disrepair, the National Trust for the Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has contributed to the preservation of several historical landmarks including the 16th Street Baptist Church.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good
Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition
Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
Stallions’ 2023 USFL schedule features 6 games in Birmingham
After winning the USFL championship in the 2022 season, the Birmingham Stallions will kick off the 2023 season with a home game against the New Jersey Generals on April 15. The contest against New Jersey will be the first of six regular-season games at Protective Stadium for the Stallions. Last...
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: New ballroom unveiled at Kress Building in downtown Birmingham [PHOTOS]
Last month, Bham Now was invited to see the latest renovations to the ballroom at the Kress Building (301 19th Street N.)in downtown Birmingham. Purchased in the early 2000s by Kress LLC, the lower level was home to the Red Mountain Theatre (RMT). When RMT moved out of the space...
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
Rickey Smiley has announced funeral plans for his son Brandon, who passed away last week at 32. On Friday, February 3rd, from 1 pm – 6pm CST a public viewing will take place. On Sunday, February 4th starting at 12 noon (CST), a “Standing Ovation” for Brandon Smiley will...
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
wbrc.com
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we reported on the Hoover City School District cancelling children’s book author Derrick Barnes just before his planned visit to a few elementary schools in the area. This upset some parents and teachers in the Hoover community. Now, more than 100 teachers in...
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
wbrc.com
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
