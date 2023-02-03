Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church was featured in the New York Times travel section last Sunday in a list of 8 places across the U.S. that illuminate black history. Because many culturally significant sites integral to black history have either disappeared or fallen into disrepair, the National Trust for the Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has contributed to the preservation of several historical landmarks including the 16th Street Baptist Church.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO