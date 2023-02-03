ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

atlantanewsfirst.com

Pastor Mike Jr. ‘The New King of Urban Inspiration’ talks new album

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pastor Mike McClure Jr. is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Rock City Church located in Birmingham, AL. In addition to that, Pastor Mike Jr., is an award-winning gospel artist. His new album titled ‘Impossible’ was released earlier this month. Most recently,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

16th Street Baptist Church featured in New York Times

Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church was featured in the New York Times travel section last Sunday in a list of 8 places across the U.S. that illuminate black history. Because many culturally significant sites integral to black history have either disappeared or fallen into disrepair, the National Trust for the Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund has contributed to the preservation of several historical landmarks including the 16th Street Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Sweet Tea Restaurant in Birmingham closed for good

Sweet Tea Restaurant, a meat-and-three cafeteria-style restaurant with a Greek flair in Birmingham’s Midtown district near UAB, has closed for good. The restaurant announced on March 23, 2020, that it was closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, but it never reopened. In recent weeks, the building at 2205...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lincolnparishjournal.com

Autumn Moon experiences Miss Alabama competition

Cedar Creek alumna Autumn Moon recently competed in the Miss Alabama competition. Moon is currently a nursing student at the University of Alabama, where she is studying to become a CRNA after graduation. She describes herself as a “nerd” because of her investment in her academic success. “Something...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: Beneath college’s struggle is Birmingham’s decline

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. This is an opinion column. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

