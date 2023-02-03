Read full article on original website
HAVIER V. LEONARD welcome to Common Sense 101
5d ago
As many times as I have gotten on this app and said "and another one". Come on, these two dudes are clearly lying. Birmingham is one of the most dangerous places in this nation!
9
STFU POS
5d ago
it's the truth they are they are the crappies cities bc they are ran by democrats. lalalaaaaaa .. u get what u vote for
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
utv44.com
Mobile DA intends to prove 'aggravating factors' in case against Prichard Water employee
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday filed a notice that they intend to prove aggravating factors in the case against Teresa Lewis, a former Prichard Water Board employee. With this filing, the DA’s office is now seeking to prove the factors against all four...
Indictment: Alabama prison guard allegedly beat inmates, lied about what happened
A former lieutenant at the William Donaldson E. Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been indicted on federal charges of abusing inmates, including allegations of beating inmates and then lying about what had happened.
Birmingham police say video links suspects to 12-year-old’s slaying; defense argues evidence doesn’t put them at the scene
A neighbor’s security surveillance video helped police first identify the teen suspects in the December shooting death of a 12-year-old Birmingham girl killed during a sleepover with two friends. Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and Jarei Lamar Vance, 18, both are charged with capital murder in the killing of Audriana...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile pool company owner accused of deceiving people out of almost half a million dollars has been indicted. Doug Wilson now faces 14 counts of theft by deception. His alleged victims claim he started on their pool projects and never finished. FOX 10 News went...
Birmingham mother killed in crossfire as dozens of shots led to fiery crash, records state
A Birmingham woman killed in a hail of bullets last month was caught in deadly crossfire, according to court records made public Wednesday. Jasmine Price, the 33-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was killed Jan. 13 in the 800 block of First Street West in Birmingham’s College Hills neighborhood.
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in a domestic violence burglary from July
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested today on a domestic violence burglary warrant from July, according to MPD. Police said they arrested Deontae Deeds, 20, and have charged him with first degree domestic violence after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, destroyed her personal items and fired multiple shots outside of her residence.
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
WAAY-TV
Alabama man released early from state prison arrested 3 days later at parole office
An Alabama inmate released from prison last week under the state’s new mandatory supervision law is already back behind bars. On Monday, Brandall Wayne Wadsworth checked in at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Pell City Field Office while in possession of a controlled substance, officials said. He...
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
Assistant DA: Pregnant woman identified boyfriend as shooter before her death in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A newly released court document has revealed that a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was shot and killed at a Birmingham apartment on the last day of January allegedly identified the man responsible for the shooting before her death. In a court document filed in an unrelated 2017 case, Lane K. Tolbert, […]
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County man indicted on federal gun charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal agents have arrested a Tuscaloosa County man in New York on gun charges. The U. S Attorney's office announced that Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on three counts in U.S. District Court in January. Washington is charged with possession of a machine...
Woman, child injured by afternoon gunfire in Fairfield
Gunfire erupted in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon leaving a woman and a toddler injured. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:49 p.m. to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 59th Street and Avenue D. When they arrived, said Lt. Joni Money, they found one of the vehicles had been...
Shots fired during police chase in Tuscaloosa; suspect hospitalized
An overnight police chase ended in shots fired between the suspect and a Tuscaloosa officer. The suspect, who has not been identified, was apparently injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. The incident began just before midnight Tuesday when Tuscaloosa police responded to a domestic violence incident in the...
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
Man wanted in shooting that killed pregnant Birmingham mother, injured 2 girls shoots self in head as police close in
The capital murder suspect police say shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend and two young children one week ago turned the gun on himself during a police chase Tuesday night, authorities said. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith IV, 34, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines. He is...
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stop the violence: Mother of Semmes murder victim speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s two days in to the homicide investigation at a Semmes beauty supply store. Investigators say 20-year-old ZyCorreyan Harris was shot and killed by Daniel Holloway, Junior, 21. ZyCorreyan’s mother says it’s the result of an ongoing custody battle. “This has been going...
