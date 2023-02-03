Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires
Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles carrying Alabama hopes
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday with four Alabama alumni on their active roster. If they all play against the Kansas City Chiefs, this season’s NFL championship game will be the first in 38 years with more than three former Crimson Tide players on the field.
Alabama loses staffer to Falcons, adds 2 analysts
Early February can be a busy time for staff transactions and that’s certainly the case with the Alabama football program. News broke in the last few days with the hire of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. There are a few moves occurring behind the scenes,...
Tom Brady explains why he’s waiting to start with Fox Sports until 2024
Former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1, said Monday his work at Fox Sports won’t start until 2024. “That’s great for me,” Brady in an appearance on FS1′s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do (and) become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.
HS Coaching News: St. James promotes OC Neal Posey, Jasper hires David Reeves
St. James didn’t look far for someone to replaces Hall of Fame football coach Jimmy Perry. The Montgomery school announced Tuesday morning it was promoting offensive coordinator Neal Posey to head coach. Perry retired earlier this year after leading the Trojans to their first state football title in December.
Jalen Hurts leans on the lessons learned as a coach’s kid
One of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest fans had a message for him as he heads into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “My grandmother, she sends me a message every day – some encouragement, showing a lot of love and really keeping me rooted,” Hurts said during the Super Bowl Opening Night event on Monday, “so she just told me to go be Jalen.”
Auburn grad receives key rose on ‘The Bachelor’, but not without some drama
Making an impression during a group date on “The Bachelor” is difficult, but Auburn University graduate Charity Lawson made it look easy Monday night, leaving with a rose -- and in tears. The 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
Jalen Hurts, professional crawfish cooker?
After sidelining Super Bowl Opening Night for the previous two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL brought back the sprawling media event/press conference/free-for-all on Monday night in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fielded questions from two children who were brought up to join...
Young Williamson team surging into postseason with 7 freshmen
To say Shumbe Hunter’s fifth Williamson boys basketball team is young would be … well, yes, an understatement. For most of the season, the Lions’ 11-man roster has included eight freshmen. Eight!. As area tournament play begins, the now 15-man roster includes seven freshmen and four eighth...
Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?
Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0