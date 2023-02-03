ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Lane Kiffin has message for Alabama fans concerned with Nick Saban’s coordinator hires

Lane Kiffin has a message for all Alabama fans concerned about Nick Saban filling his coordinator positions. On Sunday, ESPN reported Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, 64, will be the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator. It will be the third time Steele has been part of Alabama’s staff. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles carrying Alabama hopes

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday with four Alabama alumni on their active roster. If they all play against the Kansas City Chiefs, this season’s NFL championship game will be the first in 38 years with more than three former Crimson Tide players on the field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama loses staffer to Falcons, adds 2 analysts

Early February can be a busy time for staff transactions and that’s certainly the case with the Alabama football program. News broke in the last few days with the hire of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. There are a few moves occurring behind the scenes,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tom Brady explains why he’s waiting to start with Fox Sports until 2024

Former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1, said Monday his work at Fox Sports won’t start until 2024. “That’s great for me,” Brady in an appearance on FS1′s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do (and) become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.
AL.com

Jalen Hurts leans on the lessons learned as a coach’s kid

One of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ biggest fans had a message for him as he heads into Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “My grandmother, she sends me a message every day – some encouragement, showing a lot of love and really keeping me rooted,” Hurts said during the Super Bowl Opening Night event on Monday, “so she just told me to go be Jalen.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Jalen Hurts, professional crawfish cooker?

After sidelining Super Bowl Opening Night for the previous two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL brought back the sprawling media event/press conference/free-for-all on Monday night in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fielded questions from two children who were brought up to join...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

Young Williamson team surging into postseason with 7 freshmen

To say Shumbe Hunter’s fifth Williamson boys basketball team is young would be … well, yes, an understatement. For most of the season, the Lions’ 11-man roster has included eight freshmen. Eight!. As area tournament play begins, the now 15-man roster includes seven freshmen and four eighth...
WILLIAMSON, PA
AL.com

Despite ban, Auburn is back on TikTok. Can students use the app?

Auburn University’s official TikTok account has come alive again despite a campus-wide ban on connecting to the app through any college or on-campus housing WiFi. The university’s main account, @auburnofficial, posted videos in recent days celebrating nice weather on campus and the university’s 167th birthday. Other accounts...
AUBURN, AL
