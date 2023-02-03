Former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Feb. 1, said Monday his work at Fox Sports won’t start until 2024. “That’s great for me,” Brady in an appearance on FS1′s “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” “Take some time to really learn, be great at what I really want to do (and) become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.

18 HOURS AGO