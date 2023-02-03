Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Four-Star Athlete Decommits From Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 athlete Martavious Collins has decommitted from The University of Alabama. The prospect announced the decision via a social media post on Monday morning. "I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment," wrote Collins. "I truly...
Look: Ohio State Star Has 4-Word Response To Disturbing Georgia Memorabilia Item
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Marvin Harrison Jr. during this past Peach Bowl, as the wide receiver suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. Harrison took a big hit from Javon Bullard of the Georgia Bulldogs, in a play that some fans thought qualified as targeting. ...
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
SEC Round-Up: Bama Fans Mad at Saban
Freeze gets hot, Tom Brady money in Arkansas, different kind of Coach at LSU, and Petrino lands his first QB at A&M
Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Dylan Raiola Schedules Important Visit
Five-star Class of 2024 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola is reportedly set to visit the same school that made headlines for visiting him last month. According to Rivals' Greg Smith, Raiola will coming back to Lincoln and is expected to be on Nebraska's campus this March. On top of ...
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Getting 'Prime'd: Louisiana football standout Ju'Juan Johnson commits to Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders
By Mike Coppage Photo of Ju'Juan Johnson by Jason Saucier Deion Sanders had the magic touch at cornerback during his playing days, and he has the same magical touch recruiting football prospects as head coach at the University of Colorado. Recently hired at Colorado, Sanders knew he had ...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
Beloved Kentucky Basketball Usher Fired for Action Toward Florida Fans
Well, Rupp Arena has lost one Blue Coat. The ushers are a staple at Kentucky basketball games, but one man just lost his gig. After the ESPN cameras caught Doug giving a rowdy group of Florida Gators fans the bird, the University of Kentucky stepped in. For those that aren’t...
Look: Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Announcement
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who might be getting worked up about their program's recent coordinator hires. "The [GOAT] just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax @AlabamaFTBL," Kiffin tweeted Monday morning. The Ole Miss head coach's tweet was in ...
Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are using the final National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class to jump ahead to the 2025 College Football Playoff race. First, they discuss potential changes to the recruiting calendar and...
Titans promote Tim Kelly to coordinator, hire first female coach in Lori Locust
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator after one season, it was announced this week. Vrabel hired Charles London, who interviewed for the coordinator position, as Tennessee’s new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. “What Tim ultimately was able to do...
DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0