Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Athlete Decommits From Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 athlete Martavious Collins has decommitted from The University of Alabama. The prospect announced the decision via a social media post on Monday morning. "I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment," wrote Collins. "I truly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Announcement

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who might be getting worked up about their program's recent coordinator hires. "The [GOAT] just signed the #1 Recruiting class with no coordinators!! Relax @AlabamaFTBL," Kiffin tweeted Monday morning. The Ole Miss head coach's tweet was in ...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

DeVonta Smith on Super Bowl LVII: ‘I’m built for games like this’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith understands the magnitude of Super Bowl LVII. But he’s not overwhelmed by it. “I been playing in games like this since little league, middle school, high school, college,” Smith said during a Super Bowl press conference on Tuesday, “so, yeah, I feel like I’m built for games like this. I’ve been playing in games like this all my life, so to me, really, it’s just another game because I’ve been doing this.”
AUBURN, PA
