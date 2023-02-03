ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Mobile police investigating early morning shooting of 17-year-old

Mobile police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a 17-year-old. The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 7000 block of Golster Court in west Mobile. Upon arrival, police found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated...
MOBILE, AL
