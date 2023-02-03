Read full article on original website
Mobile police: Woman hit ex-boyfriend with vehicle, broke his legs and feet
A Mobile woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly struck her ex-boyfriend with her vehicle earlier this month. Bobbie J. Black, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for “using her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on February 1. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Seale Street.
Mobile police investigating early morning shooting of 17-year-old
Mobile police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a 17-year-old. The shooting happened around 1:13 a.m. in the 7000 block of Golster Court in west Mobile. Upon arrival, police found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated...
Stabbing victim critically injured in Mobile attack; jailed suspect hit with lamp by witness: Police
A stabbing victim is fighting for their life at a Mobile-area hospital after police said they were attacked by a 32-year-old woman Saturday morning, police said. Meanwhile, the suspect, 32-year-old Erin Hendershott, was injured when she tried to fight a witness to the stabbing and the witness hit her with a lamp, Mobile police said Monday.
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
For Mobile, a push is on to get a Black judge back on the bench: ‘Unconscionable we don’t have at least one’
When Cain Kennedy died in 2005, newspaper stories called him a “pioneer” as Alabama’s first Black circuit judge after Gov. Fob James appointed him to oversee domestic relations cases in Mobile County in 1979. Since then and spanning over 44 years, only two other Black judges –...
Archibald: The Alabama officials who want you ignorant and in the dark
This is an opinion column. John Cooper can cut deals that cost you – the people of Alabama – billions of dollars. Literally billions, with a “B.” As in baloney. Or balderdash. Or boondoggle. John Cooper runs a state agency, the Alabama Department of Transportation, that...
Prichard Water Works ‘in jeopardy’ of defaulting on $55 million loan, board member claims
The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board is in danger of defaulting on a $55 million loan after only making a partial payment in November and not making any payments since December, according to a board member. “We are in jeopardy of losing this ... utility; of Synovus Bank coming...
Baldwin County Planning Commission considers three D.R. Horton subdivisions
The auditorium at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale was once again packed Thursday night for the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission’s monthly meeting. This time, one major subdivision was the main focus of the crowd’s ire: Timberland Trace, a proposed 80-lot subdivision outside of Lillian, on...
After years of delays, signs of progress on major projects in Africatown
Big things are happening in Africatown. Last Friday, the Mobile County Commission held a dedication for “The Memory Keeper,” a sculpture on the site of the Africatown Heritage House and announced the date of the museum’s opening: July 8. Yesterday, the Mobile City Council authorized a nearly...
James Taylor playing 3 outdoor concerts in Alabama in 2023: How to get tickets
James Taylor will return to Alabama for three shows in 2023, playing outdoor venues in Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. Promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment announced the dates on Monday. All are billed as “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band.”. The legendary singer/songwriter, 74, has plenty...
