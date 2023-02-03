ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bryan College Station Eagle

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
MONTANA STATE
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Wall settles into a costly afterlife

Donald Trump’s signature border wall is morphing in strange and costly ways — even as it seems to play little role in stemming illegal migration. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busy spending state money — in hundred-million-dollar chunks — to erect his own political statement on the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott’s wall, which the Texas Observer calls a “colossal waste of money,” has generated contracts for GOP campaign donors and a talking point for Abbott’s political future.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Update: Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300. Live updates.

AZMARIN, Syria (AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Watered down Black studies a disservice

A new Advanced Placement African American studies course, piloted across 60 schools during the current school year, has been celebrated by scholars of race and ethnicity and criticized by conservative politicians and commentators. When the official curriculum was released last week, revisions made by the course designers suggest that they...
FLORIDA STATE

