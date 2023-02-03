Read full article on original website
Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
Solving the murder of Lieutenant Clark - how a cold case team found his killer
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This Tuesday marks the anniversary of Lieutenant Ray “Joe” Clark’s death. The Washington County policeman was killed by a former officer in the 1980s. The case remained unsolved for decades, but thanks to a cold case team, the murderer was convicted in 2016.
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
Bond reduction denied for Charles Rexroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Parkersburg man who was arrested after an assault of a police officer. Over New Years weekend, Charles Rexroad was arrested by Parkersburg police after assaulting and injuring an officer. With an officer suffering a leg fracture in the process.
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg. Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger. Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative...
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
Parkersburg woman sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drug and gun charges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ashley Kawczynski, 32, at her home in Parkersburg after responding to a report that she was overheard threatening to kill her son.
Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Energy Transition and Environmental Management took over the Pleasants Power Station, the community is still looking for a long-term partner. The coal-fired plant is currently being leased by E.T.E.M. and still being operated by Energy Harbor -- who are the previous owners. Pleasants County...
Obituary: Harper, George Franklin
George Franklin Harper, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family with his loving wife of sixty years and grandson Christopher by his side. He was born on November 12, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late...
Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”
Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
Obituary: Moore, Roger Lewis
Roger Lewis Moore, 72, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Walden, Angela “Angel”
Angela “Angel” Walden, 52, of Belleville, WV, passed away on February 4, 2023, of recurrent heart complications following a kidney transplant. She was born December 24, 1970, to Stephan and Patricia Lynn Sosinski in Bristol, PA. She graduated class of 1988 from Toms River North High School in Toms River, NJ. She later went on to study communications at Bethany College in Bethany, WV.
The Vault in Marietta to host Casino Night fundraiser for River City Symphony Orchestra
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The River City Symphony Orchestra will be having a Casino Night Fundraiser at the Vault in Marietta, Ohio. The event will take place on the evening of March 3, which is a First Friday. Attendees will be able to play a variety of games, enjoy local...
Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
