Athens County, OH

WTAP

Former Meigs County Sheriff indicted on multiple charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Meigs County has been indicted on multiple charges. According to court documents, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Keith O. Wood on charges related to his time in office. Wood resigned as Meigs County Sheriff on November 11, 2022. At the time, he cited his health and his family as his reasons for stepping down as sheriff.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

W.Va. Delegate Trent Barnhart creates resolution for Pleasants Power Station

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - State delegate Trent Barnhart is looking to move forward with House Resolution 12. This resolution will encourage MonPower to buy the Pleasants Power Station since the station is still looking for a long-term partner. Barnhart says the main focus will be to not only try and keep this station as a coal-fired plant, but to keep the jobs in the area.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Bond reduction denied for Charles Rexroad

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday morning for a Parkersburg man who was arrested after an assault of a police officer. Over New Years weekend, Charles Rexroad was arrested by Parkersburg police after assaulting and injuring an officer. With an officer suffering a leg fracture in the process.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting minor over a computer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police say on March 22nd, 2022, Martin Bailey II began talking with who he believed was a 15-year old girl who lived in Parkersburg. Police say Bailey talked about sexual acts with her on Facebook messenger. Bailey pleaded guilty and is waiving any motion for alternative...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drug and gun charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ashley Kawczynski, 32, at her home in Parkersburg after responding to a report that she was overheard threatening to kill her son.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pleasants Power Station community still looking for long-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Energy Transition and Environmental Management took over the Pleasants Power Station, the community is still looking for a long-term partner. The coal-fired plant is currently being leased by E.T.E.M. and still being operated by Energy Harbor -- who are the previous owners. Pleasants County...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Harper, George Franklin

George Franklin Harper, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence under the loving care of his family with his loving wife of sixty years and grandson Christopher by his side. He was born on November 12, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”

Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Moore, Roger Lewis

Roger Lewis Moore, 72, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Walden, Angela “Angel”

Angela “Angel” Walden, 52, of Belleville, WV, passed away on February 4, 2023, of recurrent heart complications following a kidney transplant. She was born December 24, 1970, to Stephan and Patricia Lynn Sosinski in Bristol, PA. She graduated class of 1988 from Toms River North High School in Toms River, NJ. She later went on to study communications at Bethany College in Bethany, WV.
BELLEVILLE, WV
WTAP

Kanawha Elementary School principal was given the Patriot award for his work with military guardsmen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today was an exciting, humbling day for Kanawha Elementary school principal, Matt Null. “Well it’s a very humbling call we get to be principals and model behaviors to our kids and we get to do all these things with reading, writing math and movement. So when something like this it’s humbling it encourages us to continue doing what we do as hard as we can do it,” Null said.
PARKERSBURG, WV

