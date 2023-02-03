Read full article on original website
Fair Contest Seeks ‘Groovy’ Window Art
IMPERIAL – The California Mid-Winter Fair is inviting local businesses to participate in a window painting contest that reflects this year’s theme: “Feel the Groove.”. The contest will run until Feb. 26. The top three winning contestants will receive plaques of recognition and admission tickets to the fair.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Two Rivers Renaissance Faire concludes its weekend of fun
A weekend of fun wrapped up during day three of the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire at the Yuma Fairgrounds. The post Two Rivers Renaissance Faire concludes its weekend of fun appeared first on KYMA.
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023
In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.
Colorado River crisis is so severe, Lake Mead and Lake Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes
LOS ANGELES — The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is the deepest it’s been in decades, but those storms that were a boon for Northern California won’t make much of a dent in the long-term water shortage for the Colorado River Basin — an essential source of supplies for Southern California.
New York best selling author comes to Yuma Mina Library
YUMA -- Main library in Yuma has been encouraging the community to join them for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. Back in a...
Allhands: Why it could be a good thing California and Arizona can’t agree on Colorado River water
California is pitted against Arizona and five other states in a fight over just how to cut millions of acre feet of Colorado River water use — and fast. It’s been painted as a battle over who should shoulder the burden to save Lake Powell and Lake Mead and avoid hitting dead pool, a term that sounds as serious as it is.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
WomanHaven thrift store reopens in new location
EL CENTRO — WomanHaven, A Center for Family Solutions celebrated the opening of its new thrift shop on 742 W Main Street in El Centro Thursday, February 2. City officials, WomanHaven board members, officers from the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, community organizations, volunteers, and shoppers attended the 9 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. Snacks were served in the lobby.
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
New transmission line to increase energy reliability between AZ and CA
PHOENIX — A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. The director of the Sierra Club’s Arizona chapter, Sandy Bahr, said it’s beneficial for both states.
Vacant storefronts at Parkway Plaza worry shoppers about mall’s future
EL CAJON, Calif. — Empty storefronts and ‘Leasing Available’ signs have some mallgoers worried about the future of Parkway Plaza. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the mall Monday to talk with patrons and business owners about what is in store for the shopping center. “Stores are...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
