Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products
Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money
The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
Starbucks customer slammed for $2 tip refund request: ‘I would die before asking’
A Starbucks customer’s bold request for a tip refund has sparked heated debate. In a TikTok video, now with over 237,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, Starbucks barista Joaquin De La Torre recalled the time his coworker asked him how to refund a customer $2 — because they’d accidentally selected the gratuity option while paying with a credit card. “I’ve never refunded gratuity before … So I’m trying to give him a Service Recovery card — I have no clue what I’m doing,” the coffee shop worker explained. “For, like, ten minutes I’m trying to figure this out because the...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Costco Members Should Never Do This
The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
Experts: 3 Places You Shouldn’t Use Your Debit Card
How often do you think about where, and when, you should use your debit card? While you may like to think that employing best practices can keep these cards safe, this doesn't always guarantee a debit...
Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know
Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
