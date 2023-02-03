ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
ZDNet

McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money

The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
New York Post

Starbucks customer slammed for $2 tip refund request: ‘I would die before asking’

A Starbucks customer’s bold request for a tip refund has sparked heated debate. In a TikTok video, now with over 237,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, Starbucks barista Joaquin De La Torre recalled the time his coworker asked him how to refund a customer $2 — because they’d accidentally selected the gratuity option while paying with a credit card. “I’ve never refunded gratuity before … So I’m trying to give him a Service Recovery card — I have no clue what I’m doing,” the coffee shop worker explained. “For, like, ten minutes I’m trying to figure this out because the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Members Should Never Do This

The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
msn.com

McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans

Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy