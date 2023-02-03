A Starbucks customer’s bold request for a tip refund has sparked heated debate. In a TikTok video, now with over 237,000 views since it was posted on Sunday, Starbucks barista Joaquin De La Torre recalled the time his coworker asked him how to refund a customer $2 — because they’d accidentally selected the gratuity option while paying with a credit card. “I’ve never refunded gratuity before … So I’m trying to give him a Service Recovery card — I have no clue what I’m doing,” the coffee shop worker explained. “For, like, ten minutes I’m trying to figure this out because the...

7 DAYS AGO