Police Seek Female Suspect in Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven

Images from the Jan. 19 robbery. Courtesy, San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Authorities reached Thursday for help identifying a woman who threatened a clerk with a pistol while robbing a Palm City convenience store.

The thief confronted the employee at the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Palm Avenue, pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded cash shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 19, according to San Diego police.

The robber, described a 25- to 30-year-old woman wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt and house slippers, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

– City News Service