New Philadelphia, OH

Coshocton man charged in connection to shooting incident

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities announced Monday that a Coshocton man is facing charges in connection to a shooting incident. 25-year-old Austin L. Binning was formally charged with 2 counts of Robbery, a felony of the 1st degree. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Saturday, February 4th , they...
COSHOCTON, OH
Akron woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in boyfriend's shooting death

An Akron woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in the shooting death of her boyfriend last January. Princess Fitzgerald had been scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Fitzgerald, 35, instead accepted a plea deal that allowed her to avoid a potential...
AKRON, OH
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
Stolen Auto Crashed, Driver Takes Own Life

Mary Alice Reporting – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved after a string of events Saturday. A welfare check was issued at approximately 1:30 am for Robert Bayliss, who was, on Friday, charged with his 6th OVI and possession of drugs from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Strasburg...
STRASBURG, OH
Detectives seeking information about suspicious December death in Millersburg

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the death of Richard Champion, whose body was found in northern Millersburg on Dec. 9, the sheriff's office said. Champion was reported missing in September. Detectives are investigating Champion's death as suspicious, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information is asked...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Lawsuit filed over Shawshank Redemption tree in Richland County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wood from the famous tree featured in the movie, "Shawshank Redemption," is the subject of a civil lawsuit. Dan Dees, co-owner of the property where the tree stood, planned to have the wood milled and made into commemorative items, according to a lawsuit filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by Cleveland attorney Robert J. Vecchio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

