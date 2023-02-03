Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Makes a Statement, Beats Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– Bron Breakker put an exclamation point on his win over Grayson Waller at tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Before picking up the victory, Breakker made sure to tell a nearly beaten Waller that the cage was his “dog pound” and that he runs NXT. Ahead...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
411mania.com
Jessie Jones On Working With AJ Mendez In WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Why Fans Should Watch WOW
Lee Sanders of The RCWR Show recently interviewed WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Jessie Jones (aka Jessie Belle Smoothers). She spoke candidly on the newest season of the show, working with AJ Lee, David McLane’s impact, and more. Check out the highlights and video below:. On Working...
411mania.com
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together Full Results 2.05.23: Speedball Bailey vs. Kenny K Headliner & More
Hoodslam: The Last Time We Were Happy Together was hosted by Hoodslam on February 5 in San Francisco, CA. You can find full results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below. *Vipress & James C defeated El Chupacabra & Masha Slamovich. *I Quit Match: “Macdaddy” MYLO defeated Dark Sheik...
411mania.com
Tonight’s MLW Underground Debut Episode on REELZ Lineup
– As previously noted, MLW Underground premieres tonight on REELZ at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show (via PWInsider):. * Last Man Standing Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka. * Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge. * Real1, Davey...
411mania.com
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below. *RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos. *Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson. *Greedy Souls (Brendan White &...
411mania.com
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
411mania.com
Various News: Being the Elite Features Jericho Cruise, WWE Board Member Joins Make-A-Wish Board
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is now online and features the Jericho Cruise, plus more. The new episode, titled “Goodnight, Son,” was released this morning and you can check it out below:. – Make-A-Wish announced last week that Michelle Wilson, the former WWE Co-President...
411mania.com
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s Elimination Chamber following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
411mania.com
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
411mania.com
Big Bill On How Diamond Dallas Page Helped Him, Sharing His Recovery Journey To Help Others
On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Big Bill spoke about his recovery journey over the past few years. The former W. Morrissey credits DDP for both helping him, and inspiring him to share his journey to help others. Read on for highlights:. On what motivated him to be open...
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 2.4.23: Cody Rhodes Battles Seth Rollins, More
WWE held a live event last night in Columbus, Georgia featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Butch & Ridge Holland. * Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven. * Braun...
411mania.com
Various News: Details On Final Three Young Rock Episodes This Season, UWN Red Carpet Rumble This Weekend, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW
– There are three episodes left of Young Rock season three, with the following episodes remaining:. February 10: “Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler; while searching for his breakout role, Dwayne’s acting career takes a surprising turn.”
411mania.com
Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland Had a Backstage Scuffle Last Year, Are Fine Now
Fightful Select reports that Ricky Starks and Swerve Strickland had a scuffle backstage in AEW following a match the two had last year. The two were involved in a tag team title match at Double or Nothing, which had a miscommunication that led to the issues. At one point, there...
