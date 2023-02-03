– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

1 HOUR AGO