Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Albany Herald
Super Bowl notebook: QBs proud to be in historic matchup
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are days away from being part of a momentous occasion. Mahomes and Hurts are slated to become the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl when they lead the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, into action on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Albany Herald
Patrick Mahomes cool, calm, collected ahead of 3rd Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is playing in his third Super Bowl in four seasons and insists he isn't feeling the least bit of pressure. At 27 years, 148 days, Mahomes will be the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls. He will join Tom Brady as the only signal callers to start three in their first six NFL seasons.
Albany Herald
Dallas Goedert Super Bowl LVII Props
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was one of the top performers at the position during the regular season. On a per-game basis, he trailed only Travis Kelce (78.5) with 58.5 receiving yards per game. Goedert saw an average of 5.8 targets per game this regular season (10th among tight ends) and he averaged 12.8 yards per reception. He found the end zone three times in 12 games.
Albany Herald
Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings
The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Albany Herald
Childhood dream comes true with a twist as Kelces clash in Super Bowl
The Kelce brothers used to dream of playing in a Super Bowl as children, but those visuals didn't include the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, Jason and Travis thought of reaching the big game with the hometown team they passionately rooted for and pretended they were members of during neighborhood football games.
Albany Herald
Clippers overcome Nets in tight battle in Brooklyn
Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining as the Los Angeles Clippers ended a six-game road trip with a hard-fought 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in New York. Los Angeles blew its second 11-point lead in the third quarter and then lost a six-point...
Albany Herald
Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish Monday; Justin Rose up by 2
Justin Rose of England charged in front at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but instead of a standard Sunday finish, his attempt to return to the winner’s circle will have to wait until Monday. Rose followed up a third-round 65 by going 3 under on the front nine of Pebble...
Comments / 0