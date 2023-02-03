ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Celtics Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Boston Celtics don't have to make a move by Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Now, that's technically true of the Association's other 29 franchises, too, but Boston has something those teams don't: the league's best record. When you have won more than anyone else, you can easily convince yourself you...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Clippers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, More Were Offered for Kyrie Irving

Before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team reportedly had another offer on the table from the Los Angeles Clippers. "League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "An additional salary would've been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade

The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

5 Potential NBA Buyout Candidates After Feb. 9 Trade Deadline

While some players may get through Thursday's trade deadline unscathed, that doesn't mean they'll finish the season on their current squads. The NBA also has a waiver deadline on March 1, the last day players can be cut and still maintain postseason eligibility if they join a playoff team. Several...
Bleacher Report

Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?

Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action. Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Fresh Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors

Domino No. 1 of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came crashing down when the Brooklyn Nets agreed to the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, an unexpected swap that could trigger surprising fallout. Rumors, speculation and possibilities always fly fast and furious at this time of year,...
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Heat's Jimmy Butler on NBA All-Star Game 2023 Snub: 'I'm Happy I Get a Vacation'

While Jimmy Butler has been discussed as one of the biggest snubs for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, the Miami Heat star doesn't seem to mind. "Me no All-Star? Please. I'll see you'all when I see you'all," Butler said Saturday. "But Bam does deserve that. He's been carrying the load a lot this year. I'm happy for him. As for me? I'm happy I get a vacation."
MIAMI, FL

