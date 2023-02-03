Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Boston Celtics don't have to make a move by Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Now, that's technically true of the Association's other 29 franchises, too, but Boston has something those teams don't: the league's best record. When you have won more than anyone else, you can easily convince yourself you...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Several' Nets Insiders Blame PG for Brooklyn's Lack of Success
After trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets could use the point guard as a scapegoat for the team's struggles. According to Ian Begley of SNY, some in the organization believe Irving is to blame for the team's falling short of expectations:. "They didn't do enough winning...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, More Were Offered for Kyrie Irving
Before the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, the team reportedly had another offer on the table from the Los Angeles Clippers. "League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "An additional salary would've been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it."
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James 'Disappointed' Lakers Didn't Trade for Kyrie Irving for NBA Title Push
LeBron James admitted he's "definitely disappointed" the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to land Kyrie Irving ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With Irving reportedly on his way to the Dallas Mavericks, James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon his mindset has shifted back to making the most of what the Lakers have moving forward.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant 'Hopeful' to Return from Knee Injury for Nets 'Very Soon'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could be back on the court in the near future. Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Nick Friedell said the Nets will provide an official update on Durant's status at some point on Tuesday and they are "hopeful" he will be back "very soon." Durant had...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade
The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."
Bleacher Report
NBA Execs Wonder If Luka Dončić Is Pushed Away From Mavs After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks finally gave Luka Dončić some help in the form of All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, but some NBA executives think it could lead to Dončić eventually asking for his own trade. John Hollinger of The Athletic broke down a potential impact of the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal
The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Bleacher Report
5 Potential NBA Buyout Candidates After Feb. 9 Trade Deadline
While some players may get through Thursday's trade deadline unscathed, that doesn't mean they'll finish the season on their current squads. The NBA also has a waiver deadline on March 1, the last day players can be cut and still maintain postseason eligibility if they join a playoff team. Several...
Bleacher Report
Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks has already poured gasoline on the 2023 NBA trade deadline fire, potentially setting us up for a lot more action. Of course, some teams shouldn't feel pressure to make a move. Others, like the Nets (following Irving's trade request) and the Mavs (eager to add a star to pair with Luka Dončić), were very much feeling pressure to get something done.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Timberwolves Did 'Due Diligence' with Nets Before Mavs Trade
The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly looked into the possibility of acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets before he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks this week. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the T-Wolves "did some due diligence" on Irving before ultimately deciding against pursuing him. The...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Seen as Likely to Sign 3-Year Contract by Insiders
After being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving will eventually have to decide whether he will stick around in Dallas long-term or walk away in free agency this summer. Zach Lowe said on Monday's episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop...
Bleacher Report
Fresh Trade Ideas from Latest NBA Rumors
Domino No. 1 of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came crashing down when the Brooklyn Nets agreed to the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, an unexpected swap that could trigger surprising fallout. Rumors, speculation and possibilities always fly fast and furious at this time of year,...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Nets Exploring Ways to Include 3rd Team in Kyrie Irving Trade with Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but the deal reportedly isn't official. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are exploring ways to include a third team in the trade. Wojnarowski noted that the...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Jimmy Butler on NBA All-Star Game 2023 Snub: 'I'm Happy I Get a Vacation'
While Jimmy Butler has been discussed as one of the biggest snubs for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, the Miami Heat star doesn't seem to mind. "Me no All-Star? Please. I'll see you'all when I see you'all," Butler said Saturday. "But Bam does deserve that. He's been carrying the load a lot this year. I'm happy for him. As for me? I'm happy I get a vacation."
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Not Interested in Trading Anfernee Simons Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
Don't expect the Portland Trail Blazers to trade Anfernee Simons ahead of Thursday's deadline. ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe discussed such a notion during Monday's The Hoop Collective podcast (1:08:45), and the latter said the Trail Blazers "love Simons. He's their guy. He's the bridge to the future." Windhorst...
